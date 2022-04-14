In light of recent burglaries from unlocked vehicles and thefts from mailboxes, Antioch is encouraging residents to participate in an evening routine to safeguard their property.

As is done several times a year, police are posting the #9PMRoutine hashtag initiative on village and police Facebook pages. The routine originated in Florida in 2017 and has been adopted on social media by police agencies throughout the country. Residents are reminded to remove valuables from cars; make sure vehicle and home doors and windows are shut and locked; and turn on exterior lights.

Police Chief Geoff Guttschow also is asking residents to share suspicious activity caught on surveillance video.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity or who have video and may have been the victim of an unreported crime should call the police dispatch center (847) 270-9111.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220414/antioch-police-warning-of-vehicle-burglaries