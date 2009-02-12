Police beat for Jan. 28, 2009

Police reports for Johnsburg and Mundelein

JOHNSBURG-Anthony R. Goza, 18, 5209 W. Greenbrier Drive, McHenry, was charged Friday, Dec. 5, with retail theft.-Kristyn N. Iwanski, 19, 834 Cimarron Drive, Cary, was charged Sunday, Dec. 7, with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use and driving in the wrong lane.-Louis J. Karmas, 26, of 7804 Oakwood Drive, Wonder Lake, was arrested Monday, Dec. 15, on a McHenry County warrant for driving with a suspended license. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and driving without a rear registration plate light.

MUNDELEIN-Jose C. Barcenas, 17, of 26127 Walnut Ave., Mundelein, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 20, with possession of marijuana.-Timothy N. Trelford, 42, 103 N. Milwaukee, Apt. 827, Lake Villa, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 21, with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstructing a peace officer.-Richard L. Spraggs, 39, 17 Mayflower Road, Vernon Hills, was charged Saturday, Jan. 24, with driving under the influence, driving off the roadway and improper lane use.