Police beat for Jan. 16, 2009

Police beat for Johnsburg, Mundelein

JOHNSBURG-Jacinto H. Fernandez, 27, of 127 Wilson Ave., Wauconda, was charged Saturday, Jan. 3, with retail theft.

-Rebecca R. McCain, 22, of 20705 W. Miller Road, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 30, with retail theft.

-Megan A. Quinn, 23, of 20705 W. Miller Road, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 30, with retail theft.

-Joseph D. Noel, 29, of 911 Lawrence Ave., Chicago, was charged Friday, Dec. 26, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jason L. Reinhard, 23, of 5319 Wainwright Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, Dec. 29, with driving with a suspended license, driving without valid registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without headlights when required.

-Christopher L. Skinner, 23, 3302 Third Ave., McHenry, was charged Saturday, Dec. 27, with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving without a license, and driving too fast for conditions.

MUNDELEIN-Bradley D. Smith, 33, of 630 Grosse Point Circle, Vernon Hills, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 31, with battery.

-Quinn P. Selle, 18, of 2421 Somerset Lane, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 31, with driving under the influence, speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

-Charles A. Lintner, 18, of 1467 Sutton Circle, Wauconda, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 31, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.