Police beat for Sept. 22, 2008

Police reports: Johnsburg, Mundelein

MUNDELEIN- Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, of 201 S. Chicago Ave., Mundelein, was charged Thursday, Aug. 14, with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify authorities of an accident with damage, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions.- Miguel A. Ramirez-De La Rosa, 27, of 26343 N. Acorn Lane, Mundelein, was charged Saturday, Aug. 16, with driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving without insurance.- Marek Gral, 39, of 401 Harrison Court, Vernon Hills, was charged Saturday, Aug. 16, with driving under the influence, improper turn, failure to give signal and improper lane use.

JOHNSBURG- Shaun C. Jozwiak, 23, of 2019 Sunnyside Beach Drive, Johnsburg, was charged, Monday, Aug. 18, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and speeding.- Justin Hall Seeberger, 24, of 2604 Baldwin Road, McHenry, was charged Friday, Aug. 22, with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol.- Donna L. Milliken, 43, of 413 California Ave., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Aug. 24, with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.- Marla M. Zundel, 17, of 3314 W. Talismon Lane, Johnsburg, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 26, with illegal consumption of alcohol.