Police beat for Aug. 8, 2008

Police reports: Johnsburg, Mundelein

MUNDELEIN• John S. Gunneth, 42, of 940 Westmoreland Drive, Apt. 17, Vernon Hills, was charged Friday, July 18, with possession of marijuana.• Joel E. Kelley, 25, of 840 Cherry Valley, Apt. 307, Vernon Hills, was charged Friday, July 18, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.• Procoro Casas-Flores, 26, of 931 S. Lake St., Apt. 2A, Mundelein, was arrested Sunday, July 20, on two Lake County warrants for driving under the influence. He also was charged with making a false police report and obstructing a peace officer.

JOHNSBURG• Joseph L. Lobermeier III, 22, of 3609 Stubby Ave., Johnsburg, was arrested Thursday, July 24, on McHenry County warrants for probation violation and possession of marijuana.• Samantha M. Arriaga-Bray, 18, of 902 Bunker St., Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 28, with retail theft.• Victor M. Zarate, 17, of 412 Stewart Ave., Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 28, with retail theft.