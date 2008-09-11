Police beat for Aug. 25, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Mundelein

ISLAND LAKE • Alan J. Cerny, 63, of 1125 Stratford Court, Island Lake, was charged Tuesday, July 29, with driving under the influence.• Jordan M. Cruz, 17, of 303 E. Lake Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Wednesday, July 30, with driving under the influence.• Eric M. Johnson, 34, of 419 Garden Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 2, with speeding and driving under the influence.• Oscar O. Santana, 22, of 3205 Eastway Drive, Island Lake, was charged Sunday, Aug. 3, with reckless conduct.• Uriel Hernandez-Cruz, 25, of 144 Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Aug. 3, with improper lane use, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and driving without a valid license.• A GPS unit from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Hale Lane was reported stolen Sunday, Aug. 3.• A laptop computer in an unsecured vehicle in the 700 block of Nantucket Way was reported stolen Sunday, Aug. 3.• Tools and copper tubing from the 200 block of Hillside Drive were reported stolen Sunday, Aug. 3.• An unsecured bicycle from the 400 block of West State Road was reported stolen Sunday, Aug. 3.• Luis E. Pardo Calderon, 24, of 640 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, was charged Monday, Aug. 4, with domestic battery.• David P. Nelligan, 45, of 4721 Southhampton Drive, Island Lake, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 6, with domestic battery.• Shawn M. Smith, 18, of 306 S. Highland Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Thursday, Aug. 7, with possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Jonathan R. Vargas, 17, of 3513 Bretons Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Aug. 7, with possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Anthony J. Kastanes, 22, of 619 Longacre Lane, Island Lake, was charged Thursday, Aug. 7, with disorderly conduct.• Brandon A. Begley, 21, of 29515 N. Gilmer Road, Grayslake, was charged Friday, Aug. 8, with failure to signal, improper lane use, driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent. • Jeremy R. Salinas, 20, of 26683 N. Main St., Wauconda, was charged Friday, Aug. 8, with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.• A bike from the 700 block of Nantucket Way was reported stolen Wednesday, Aug. 13.• Thomas J. O’Driscoll, 19, of 216 Brown St., Wauconda, was charged Saturday, Aug. 16, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, improper lane use and driving without proof of insurance.• Devin M. Coffman, 31, of 2611 Forestwood Drive, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Aug. 16, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, driving without proof of insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving without a valid license.• Daniel F. Lara, 48, of 3110 S. Woods Ave., McHenry, was charged Sunday, Aug. 17, with aggravated battery.• Roland J. Petri, 45, of 309 Fern Drive, Island Lake, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 19, with domestic battery.• Sean M. Eshelman, 33, of 200 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 19, with possession of a controlled substance.• Sean D. Smith, 34, of 2020 Greenwood Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 19, with possession of a controlled substance.• Joshua J. Phillippi, 23, of 4444 Highland Ave., Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Aug. 23, with driving under the influence.

MUNDELEIN• Evan Krauss, 17, of 2320 Fieldcrest Drive, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, July 23, with burglary and burglary to motor vehicle.• Joseph Strandberg, 17, of 140 S. Pershing Ave., Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, July 23, with burglary and burglary to motor vehicle.• Justin Sebring, 17, of 193 N. California Ave., Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, July 23, with burglary and burglary to motor vehicle.• Jack M. Grebnor, 17, of 224 Dunton Court, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, July 23, with burglary and burglary to motor vehicle.• Regino Benitez, 26, of 40 S. Shaddle Ave., Apt. 111, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, July 27, with a driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and improper lane use.• James Girardo, 22, of 422 Broadway St., Libertyville, was charged Wednesday, July 30, with possession of marijuana and improper lane use.• Hyun Ung Yoo, 22, of 274 W. Court of Shorewood, Vernon Hills, was charged Saturday, Aug. 2, with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and improper lane use.• Irina Kalinichenko, 49, of 1320 Derby Lane, Mundelein, was charged Friday, Aug. 1, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.• Jesse J. Cirilo, 17, of 700 McKinley Ave., Apt. 206, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Aug. 3, with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.• Kevin M. Stepp, 41, of 26957 Highland St., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, Aug. 3, with reckless conduct, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.• Nery G. Pleitez, 32, of 1554 Norway Lane, Apt. 3A, Palatine, was charged Monday, Aug. 4, with possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving without a valid license, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane use.• Dylan M. Britt, 17, of 1314 Marlbourgh Court, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 6, with driving under the influence, speeding and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.