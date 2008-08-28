Police beat for Island Lake, Mundelein: July 24, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Mundelein

ISLAND LAKE• Amanda P. Webb, 19, of 1806 Cassandra Lane, McHenry, was charged Monday, June 30, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and speeding.• An iPod and cell phone from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Wembley Drive were reported stolen Friday, July 4.• The rear window of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Poplar Drive was reported stolen Friday, July 4.• Wendy K. Clark, 37, of 908 Debden Drive, Island Lake, was charged Friday, July 4, with resisting a police officer, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, driving without proof of insurance, driving without a license and three counts of improper lane use.• Syndi Pruchniak, 18, of 3518 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake, was charged Friday, July 4, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Andrzej Czapiewski, 63, of 925 Lexington Lane, Island Lake, was charged Sunday, July 6, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, failure to signal, improper turn and two counts of improper lane use.• Rachel R. Pena, 38, of 17B Green Oaks Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, July 7, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, driving with expired registration, illegal transportation of alcohol and two counts of failure to signal.• Golf shoes from vehicle in the 400 block of Newbury Drive were reported stolen Monday, July 7.• Items from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Hale Lane were reported stolen Monday, July 7.• Bret A. Collier, 18, of 521 Kimball Drive, Wauconda, was charged Monday, July 7, with simple battery and criminal damage to property.• Edgar Dominguez, 28, of 635 Marine Drive, Wauconda was arrested Tuesday, July 8, on a McHenry County warrant for probation violation.• Bret A. Collier, 18, of 521 Kimball Drive, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, July 8, with simple battery.• CDs from a vehicle in the 300 block of Newbury Drive were reported stolen Saturday, July 12.• Michelle M. Vasilakis, 44, of 3503 Ridge Road, Island Lake, was charged Thursday, July 17, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of more than 0.08 percent, driving without proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.• Joshua R. Gayton, 19, of 1394 Gardina Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, July 22, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and improper lane use.

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MARINE UNIT• David Dowdy, 38, of 18145 Lakeshore Drive, Orland Park, was charged Saturday, July 28, with careless operation of a wate craft, operating a water craft under the influence and operating a water craft under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent.• Matthew M Paulson, 20, of 8807 Roland Drive, Barrington, was charged Saturday, July 5, with operating a water craft under the influence, allowing a person to stand on a swim platform while a water craft is underway, operating a water craft without rear registration numbers displayed and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Jason A. Zaccone, 25,of 136 Carriage Way, Unit C214, Burr Ridge, was charged Saturday, July 5, with operating a water craft under the influence, operating a water craft under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and careless operation of a water craft.

MUNDELEIN• About 20 gallons of gas was reported stolen Thursday, July 10, from a gas station in the 600 block of Butterfield Road.• A vehicle in the 200 block of North Idlewild Avenue was reported damaged Saturday, July 12.