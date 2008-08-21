Police beat for Gurnee, Fox Lake, Mundelein: July 17, 2008

Police reports: Gurnee, Fox Lake, Johnsburg, Mundelein

GURNEE• Darius D. Robinson, 17, of 11844 S. Oakley Ave., Chicago, was charged Saturday, June 14, with retail theft.• About 100 gallons of fuel was reported stolen Monday, June 16, from the 3500 block of Washington St.• Saundra J. Williams, 25, of 6736 Derby Drive, Apt. B, Gurnee, was charged Tuesday, June 17, with battery.• Mali Kanaram, 31, of 4N739 Route 59, Bartlett, was charged Wednesday, June 18, with two counts of battery.• Gina M. Flores, 17, of 4024 50th St., Kenosha, Wis., was charged Wednesday, June 18, with retail theft.

FOX LAKE• Michelle Gloe, 46, of 298 Houston Court, Round Lake Beach, was charged Friday, June 27, with public intoxication.• Jacob H. Rossow, 26, of 35447 Sheridan Drive, Ingleside, was charged Saturday, June 28, with reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

JOHNSBURG• Samantha G. Simon, 20, of 7317 Hickory Grove, Wonder Lake, was arrested Sunday, June 15, on a McHenry County warrant for obstructing a peace officer. She also was charged with driving with improper lighting and improper display of license plates.• Amber Heather Zaccard, 28, of 813 N. Green St., McHenry, was charged Monday, June 16, with disorderly conduct.• Miguel Acosta, 38, of 40225 N. Route 83, Antioch, was charged Thursday, June 19, with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving in the wrong lane and improper lane use.• Steven M. Frederick, 17, of 3816 Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, June 20, with zero tolerance; consumption or possession of alcohol by a minor; speeding; and graduated-license violation.• Chelsea L. Metz, 18, of 3611 Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, June 20, with consumption or possession of alcohol by a minor.• A 16-year-old male from Johnsburg was charged Friday, June 20, with consumption or possession of alcohol by a minor.• Erik E. Otero-Solano, 17, of 5412 W. Highland Drive, McHenry, was charged, Saturday, June 21, with retail theft.• Alexander F. Henson, 23, of 1816 Grandview Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, June 22, with driving under the influence.• Jessica R. Szymborski, 21, of 2180 Avalon Court North, Buffalo Grove, was charged Sunday, June 22, with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without a license.• Kyle W. Bundgard, 19, of 139 Glenbrook Trail, McHenry, was charged Sunday, June 22, with possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Dennis J. Trainor, 20, of 4821 W. Prairie Ave., McHenry, was charged Sunday, June 22, with possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Leigh A. Lobermeier, 17 of 3609 N. Stubby Ave., Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, June 22, with possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.• A 16-year-old male from Johnsburg was charged Sunday, June 22, with possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Ryan R. Woodall, 34, of 1104 Jester St., McHenry, was charged Sunday, June 22, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, improper lane use and speeding.• Thomas F. Efinger, 20, of 1505 W. Lakeview Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Wednesday, June 25, with criminal trespass to property and consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Roger A. Griffith, 49, of 35130 N. Hilldale Drive, Ingleside, was charged Wednesday, July 2, with illegal use of oscillating, rotating flashing blue lights; illegal use of oscillating, rotating flashing amber lights; and illegal use of oscillating rotating flashing white lights.• Brian K. Perina, 49, of 1811 W. River Terrace Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Wednesday, July 2, with driving while license revoked, improper operation of a golf cart on the roadway and illegal transportation of alcohol.• Todd N. Carriker, 18, of 3812 Fillmore Road, Johnsburg, was charged Sunday, July 6, with disorderly conduct.• A 15 year-old male from McHenry was charged Sunday, July 6, with disorderly conduct.

MUNDELEIN• Eric H. Petersen, 35, of 1759 Somerset Lane, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, June 18, with driving under the influence and failure to yield from a private road.• Roberto C. Delaluz, 42, of 318 Oak St., Waukegan, was arrested Wednesday, June 18, on a Lake County warrant for driving under the influence. He also was charged with aggravated driving under the influence on a revoked license, no insurance, improper lane usage and improper use of registration.• Pedro Lagunes-Villanueva, 28, of 33 S. Shaddle Ave., Apt. 112, Mundelein, was charged Saturday, June 21, with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.• Jose L. Aguila-Prado, 31, of 287 Walnut Court, Apt. 94, Mundelein, was charged Saturday, June 21, with disorderly conduct, fighting and public intoxication.• Sean P. Buchanan, 23, of 914 Summer Hill Court, Antioch, was charged Sunday, June 22, with driving under the influence and speeding.• Marcos A. Alba, 18, of 299 S. Walnut Court, Apt. 73, Mundelein, was charged Tuesday, June 24, with unlawful contact with street gang members.• Dennis P. Erickson, 30, of 2910 Justen Road, McHenry, was charged Thursday, June 26, with driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.• Kevin M. Feito, 26, of 9456 SW 77th Ave. Apt. T2, Miami, Fla., was charged Friday, June 27, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.• Jeffery A. Hernandez, 48, of 57 N. Emerald Drive, Mundelein, was charged, Saturday, June 28, with public intoxication. • Gerardo Hernandez, 18, of 321 N. Garfield Ave., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, June 29, with driving under the influence, speeding, avoiding a traffic-control device, disregarding a stop sign and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Carlos Acevedo, 33, of 208 Oakdale Ave., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, June 29, with driving under the influence, improper lane use and resisting a peace officer.