Police beat for Island Lake, Round Lake Beach July 2, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach

ISLAND LAKE• Stephen Woodworth, 38, of 812 Nottingham Court, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, June 28, with driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign and speeding.• Francisco J. Becerra, 26, of 217 Church St., Wauconda, was charged Sunday, June 29, with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, driving with suspended registration, driving without proof of insurance and driving without a valid license.• Bruce K. McDonald, 47, of 623 Hampton Terrace, Libertyville, was charged Sunday, June 29, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and improper lane use.

MUNDELEIN• Alan E. Dominguez, 18, of 26799 N. Iride Drive, Mundelein, was charged Tuesday, June 10, with possession of marijuana and improper lane use.• Eric W. Cwiertnia, 36, of 1002 Heartwood Lane, Lake Zurich, was charged, Saturday, June 15, with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Alexander V. Kowaliuk, 18, of 19295 Weich Road, Mundelein, was charged Monday, June 16, with speeding, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, failure to notify secretary of state of a name change, failure to notify secretary of state of an address change, driving without a muffler and a license-plate violation.

ROUND LAKE BEACH• Russell J. Dagis, 44, of 1525 N. Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach, was charged Friday, June 13, with retail theft and disorderly conduct.• Jose E. Rodriguez, 23, of 1519 Pleasant Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, June 14, with domestic battery.• Rene Hernandez, 25, of 1317 Juneway Terrace, Round Lake Beach, was arrested Saturday, June 14, on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence. She also was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a fake ID.• Mario Garcia, 23, of 1322 N. Hickory Ave., Round Lake Beach, was charged, Sunday, June 15, with aggravated battery.• Andres Garcia-Montejano, 22, of 1612 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged, Sunday, June 15, with domestic battery.• Jose M. Garcia, 29, of 920 Oakwood Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged, Sunday, June 15, with domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug parapharnalia.• Jermaine T. Sims, 30, of 554 Fulton Ave., Waukegan, was charged, Monday, June 16, with possession of marijuana.• Jennifer R. Rukstales, 21, of 214 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Monday, June 16, with retail theft.• Marleny Nunez, 37, of 216 Nippersink Ave., Round Lake, was charged Monday, June 16, with retail theft and criminal trespass.• Cindy Reyes, 33, of 3405 Pearl St., McHenry, was charged Tuesday, June 17, with driving under the influence. • Carlos Herrera-Zavala, 26, of 670 E. Liberty St., Apt. 205, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, June 17, with retail theft and unlawful possession of a theft detection device remover.• Jorge Garcia, 30, of 670 E. Liberty St., Apt. 205, Wauconda, was charged Tuesday, June 17, with retail theft and obstructing justice.• Daniel L. Gresham, 21, of 23 N. Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged, Wednesday, June 18, with possession of drug parapharnelia and driving without a seat belt.• Melinda K. Hayes, 23, of 50 Hillcrest Road, Fox Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 18, with retail theft.• Tiffany A. Peters, 18, of 5971 W. 79th St., Burbank, was charged Thursday, June 19, with retail theft.• Angelica M. Rodriguez, 17, of 5836 W. 79th St., Burbank, was charged Thursday, June 19, with retail theft.