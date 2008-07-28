December 11, 2023
Police beat for Island Lake, Mundelein: June 26, 2008

By Shaw Local News Network

ISLAND LAKE

• Chad A. Ray, 25, of 525 E. Burnett Road, Apt. 7, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, June 14, with domestic battery.

JOHNSBURG

• Barbara A. Knutson, 38, of 825 1/2 Plymouth Lane, McHenry, was charged Friday, May 30, with possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property.

• Thomas Edward Herling, 23, of 813 Hayden Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Saturday, June 14, with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Peter S. Jerome, 36, of 918 N. Oakwood Drive, McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 14, with residential burglary.

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

• Ryan J. Nelson, 24, of 18 S. High Point Road, Round Lake, was charged Sunday, May 25, with operating a water craft under the influence and operating a water craft under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08.

• Thomas R. Ryder, 49, of W3534 Wildwood Drive, Lake Geneva, Wis., was charged Sunday, June 1, with operating a water craft under the influence and operating a water craft with lights not operating underway.

MUNDELEIN

• Michael P. Nahrstedt, 54, of 582 Farina Court, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, June 5, with driving under the influence and disregarding a stop sign.

• Jimmy Rodriguez, 36, of 2610 Varonen Ave., Waukegan, was charged Friday, June 6, with driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper lane use and following too closely.

• Elena Danci, 50, of 1444 E. Downing Place, Apt. 209, Mundelein, was charged Friday, June 6, with littering, resisting a peace officer, driving without insurance and illegal use of headlamps.

