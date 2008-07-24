Police beat for Island Lake, Mundelein: June 18, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Johnsburg, Mundelein

ISLAND LAKE

• Nichole M. Tortorice, 18, of 29715 N. Garland Road, Wauconda, was charged Saturday, May 17, with simple battery.

• Robert E. Nickel, 53, of 506 Tulip Circle, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, May 17, with domestic battery.

• Jesus M. Diaz Colon, 27, of 511 Summer Blvd., Lakemoor, was charged Sunday, May 18, with improper lane use, driving without a license, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, child endangerment and driving without proof of insurance.

• Nicole M. Famighetti, 19, of 763 Appaloosa Drive, Wauconda, was charged Saturday, May 31, with resisting a police officer.

• Jessica S. Rice, 22, of 3078 High St., Wauconda, was charged Saturday, May 31, with resisting a police officer and public intoxication.

• Britnee J. Simons, 18, of 519 Normandy Lane, Port Barrington, was charged Saturday, May 31, with resisting a police officer.

• A 13-year-old boy was charged Saturday, May 31, with motor vehicle theft.

• A 14-year-old boy was charged Saturday, May 31, with motor vehicle theft.

• Gregory J. Murphy, 28, of 203 W. State Road, Island Lake, was charged Friday, May 30, with possession of marijuana, driving without a seatbelt, driving without proof of insurance and driving without a front registration plate.

• James J. Sutherland, 55, of 1101 Bonner Road, Wauconda, was charg ed Friday, May 30, with home invasion.

• John W. Mauldin IV, 23, of 26056N Pine St., Waukegan, was charged Tuesday, May 27, with reckless conduct, unlawful interference, aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of resisting a police oficer.

• Jeremy G. Provo, 26, of 3613 Lakeview Drive, Island Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 28, with domestic battery.

JOHNSBURG

• John H. White, 41, of 510 Highland Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, June 4, with domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful restraint.

• Nickolas A. Politowicz, 24, of 7603 Hickory Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Saturday, June 7, with domestic battery.

MUNDELEIN

• Alexey Tabel, 26, of 1209 Bradwell Lane, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, June 1, with driving under the influence, improper lane use and following too closely.

• Veronica Marin, 18, of 337 S. Lake St., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, June 1, with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, and driving with an obstructed windshield.

• Laurenn P. Kelly, 18, of 913 Countryside Highway, Mundelein, was charged Sunday, June 1 with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Luis A. Pena, 17, of 204 Longwood Terrace, Mundelein, was charged Wednesday, June 4, with illegal trespass to land.