Police beat for May 20, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Johnsburg, Libertyville, Spring Grove

ISLAND LAKE

• Jahanna L. Bryant, 31, of 117 Circle Drive North, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, May 3, with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving with expired registration and failure to signal.

• Daniel Accurso, 17, of 3318 Greenwich Lane, Island Lake, was charged Tuesday, May 6, with domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Nancy M. Richmond, 47, of 98 Aldridge Lane, Round Lake, was arrested Wednesday, May 7, on a McHenry County warrant for theft under $300.

• Mandy L. Stocco, 32, of 804 Harvard Court, Island Lake, was charged Thursday, May 8, with domestic battery and unlawful interference.

• Thomas M. Lobdell, 57, of 3331 Concord Court, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, May 10, with disorderly conduct and an ordinance violation pertaining to animals.

• Ralph W. Lotz, 61, of 1100 W. 68th St. Downers Grove, was charged Sunday, May 11, with resisting a peace officer; disorderly conduct; unlawful use of weapons; criminal damage to property; driving without lights; disobeying a stop sign; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to reduce speed; driving without lights; speeding; fleeing or eluding; and reckless driving.

JOHNSBURG

• Karen F. Jeschke, 66, of 924 W. River Terrace, Johnsburg, was charged Saturday, May 3, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and speeding.

• Rose M. Fajardo, 54, of 8416 Burton Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, May 6, with retail theft.

• Travis C. Rogers, 25, of 9005 Deborah Lane, Spring Grove, was arrested Tuesday, May 6, on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear. He also was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without proof of insurance and driving with one headlight.

• Bret A. Hoffman Jr., 23, of 4811 Glenbrook Trail, McHenry, was charged Sunday, May 11, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, resisting a peace officer and speeding.

LIBERTYVILLE

• Edwin Andrade, 29, of 3704 S. 52nd Court, Cicero, was charged Monday, May 5, with theft over $300 and six counts of burglary to a motor vehicle.

• Jose M. Perez, 21, of 4704 W. 13th St., Cicero, was charged Monday, May 5 with theft over $300 and six counts of burglary to a motor vehicle.

• Juan C. Prieto, 24, of 6137 Francisco Ave., Chicago, was charged Saturday, May 10, with driving under the influence and disobeying a traffic-control device.

• Michael J. Sewell, 55, of 2401 Wayne Road, Louisville, Ky., was charged Saturday, May 10, with possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon.

• John A. Vojtko, 45, of 747 Liberty Bell Lane, Libertyville, was arrested Monday, May 12, on a Lake County warrant for driving under the influence.

MUNDELEIN

• Trineka N. Lumpkin, 18, of 2013 Chadwell Court, Waxhaw, NC, was charged Wednesday, May 7, with soliciting without a permit.

• April L. Johnson, 22, of 1051 Villa Court, Apt. C2, Atlanta, Ga., was charged, Wednesday, May 7, with soliciting without a permit.

• Brianne E. Hodges, 28, of 26984 Freemont Center Road, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, May 8, with driving under the influence, speeding and driving without insurance.

SPRING GROVE

• Kevin L. Post, 18, 2915 Pioneer Oaks Drive, Ringwood, was charged Saturday, April 5, with possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Thomas A. Lorang, 47, 1503 W. Lakeview St., Johnsburg, was charged Monday, April 7, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or above, and speeding.

• Joseph J. Duszynski, 50, 5352 N. Nordica Ave., Chicago, was charged Sunday, April 13, with driving under the influence, speeding, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

• Blake R. Steckel, 24, 6817 Red Barn Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, April 13, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Jamie Lynn Jones, 25, 33609 N. Evergreen Drive, Grayslake, was charged Monday, April 14, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or above, and speeding.

• Selina Rivera, 17, 2003 Pine St., McHenry, was charged Wednesday, April 16, with criminal damage to property.

• Kelvin L. Jacobs, 41, 1807 Wildflower Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday, April 17, with violating an order of protection.

• Brandon J. Miller, 26, 26084 W. Spring Grove Road, Antioch, was charged Thursday, April 17, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, and speeding.

• Timothy D. Alling, 52, 2268 N. Tedy Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged Friday, April 19, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more, and driving in the wrong lane.

• A 16-year-old boy was charged Sunday, April 20, with driving without a license due to curfew, underage possession of alcohol, violating curfew, speeding, and disobeying a stop sign.