Police beat for May 28, 2008

Police reports: Island Lake, Johnsburg, Libertyville, Wauconda

JOHNSBURG

• Paul D. Mata, 31, of 31 Lilac Ave., Fox Lake, was arrested Friday, May 9, on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear and a Scurry County, Texas, warrant for felony motion to revoke probation.

• Linda L. Hampson, 57, of 2525 SW Dania St., Port St. Lucie, Fla., was charged Saturday, May 10, with retail theft.

• Junior D. Tournear, 66, of 3915 Dolores Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, May 16, with driving under the influence.

• William A. Nye, 54, of 2813 Stilling Blvd., McHenry, was charged Saturday, May 17, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, driving without a license and improper lane use.

LIBERTYVILLE

• Ryan G. Ward, 19, of 1606 Pennsbury Court, Wheeling, was charged Wednesday, May 14, with illegal possession of alcohol, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor and four counts of resisting a peace officer.

• Courtney F. Yablon, 17, of 631 Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove, was charged Wednesday, May 14, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven R. Sural, 47, of 1697 Young Drive, Libertyville, was charged Friday, May 16, with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Keith D. Tobler, 45, 1208 Oak Trail Drive, Libertyville, was charged Monday, May 19, with domestic battery.

WAUCONDA

• Eva Derojas, 48, of 1015 Grand Blvd., Wauconda, was charged Friday, May 9, with unlawful sale of tobacco to a minor.

• Dawn Czerwinski, 35, of 142 Oaks Ave., Wauconda, was charged Friday, May 9, with unlawful sale of tobacco to a minor.

• Theresa M. Knauf, 45, of 519 Burnett Road, Apt. 1, Island Lake, was charged Sunday, May 18, with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of controlled substance and speeding.

• Kenneth W. Brown, 39, of 1759 Raleigh Lane, Hoffman Estates, was charged Satuday, May 17, with resisting arrest and two counts of unlawful violation of order of protection.