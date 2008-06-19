Police beat for May 13, 2008

Police reports: Libertyville, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach

LIBERTYVILLE

• Chastity Sperling, 17, of 608 Linden Drive, Round Lake, was charged Tuesday, April 29, with two counts of battery.

• Tony Szoeke, 48, of 614 N. Oxford Lane, Lindenhurst, was charged Thursday, May 1, with illegal transportation of alcohol.

• Armando Aldana, 17, of 336 N. Second St., Libertyville, was charged Friday, May 2, with driving under the influence – zero tolerance, driving without a valid license and improper lane use.

• Ariel E. Kator, 17, of 1200 Hampton Lane, Mundelein, was charged, Friday, May 2, with permitting a driver under the influence to drive and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Scott T. Bohl, 17, of 309 W. Cook St., Libertyville, was charged, Friday, May 2, with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Mario A. Ayala, 18, of 1909 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, was charged, Saturday, May 3, with driving under the influence (zero tolerance), driving without a valid license and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

MUNDELEIN

• Joseph R. Rosa, 22, of 1412 Manchester Drive, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, May 1, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jose D. Velazquez, 19, of 26105 N. Acorn Lane, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, May 1, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittany M. Watkins, 20, of 140 Broadway Ave., Libertyville, was charged Friday, May 2, with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

• Noreen McCann, 52, of 36885 N. Mary Drive, Lake Villa, was charged Wednesday, April 30, with retail theft.

• Jamel D. Glover, 17, of 1530 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, May 3, with possession of marijuana.

• Benjamin N. Kounty, 19, of 25283 Hickory St., Antioch, was charged Saturday, May 3, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dustin N. Cloud, 25, of 175 Knob Hill, Gurnee, was charged Sunday, May 4, for driving under the influence.