Police beat for May 13, 2008

Police reports: Libertyville, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach
LIBERTYVILLE
• Chastity Sperling, 17, of 608 Linden Drive, Round Lake, was charged Tuesday, April 29, with two counts of battery.
• Tony Szoeke, 48, of 614 N. Oxford Lane, Lindenhurst, was charged Thursday, May 1, with illegal transportation of alcohol.
• Armando Aldana, 17, of 336 N. Second St., Libertyville, was charged Friday, May 2, with driving under the influence – zero tolerance, driving without a valid license and improper lane use.
• Ariel E. Kator, 17, of 1200 Hampton Lane, Mundelein, was charged, Friday, May 2, with permitting a driver under the influence to drive and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Scott T. Bohl, 17, of 309 W. Cook St., Libertyville, was charged, Friday, May 2, with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Mario A. Ayala, 18, of 1909 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, was charged, Saturday, May 3, with driving under the influence (zero tolerance), driving without a valid license and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.
MUNDELEIN
• Joseph R. Rosa, 22, of 1412 Manchester Drive, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, May 1, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose D. Velazquez, 19, of 26105 N. Acorn Lane, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, May 1, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany M. Watkins, 20, of 140 Broadway Ave., Libertyville, was charged Friday, May 2, with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.
ROUND LAKE BEACH
• Noreen McCann, 52, of 36885 N. Mary Drive, Lake Villa, was charged Wednesday, April 30, with retail theft.
• Jamel D. Glover, 17, of 1530 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, May 3, with possession of marijuana.
• Benjamin N. Kounty, 19, of 25283 Hickory St., Antioch, was charged Saturday, May 3, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin N. Cloud, 25, of 175 Knob Hill, Gurnee, was charged Sunday, May 4, for driving under the influence.