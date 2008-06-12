Police beat for May 6, 2008

Police reports: Libertyville, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach

LIBERTYVILLE

• Uzair Naseer, 17, of 820F N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, was charged Sunday, April 20 with driving under the influence, illegal lane use and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Brian Falasz, 17, of 627 Fairview Ave., Libertyville, was charged Sunday, April 20, with possession of drug paraphernalia.• Edward Raymore, 42, of 4306 88th Place, Kenosha, Wis., was charged Monday, April 21, with failure to register as a sex offender.• Jennifer Williams, 37, of 1318 Broadway Ave., North Chicago, was arrested Saturday, April 26, on a Libertyville warrant for deceptive practice.

MUNDELEIN

• Angel D. Marin, 21, of 337 S. Lake St., Mundelein, was charged, Monday, April 28, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Andrea J. England, 21, of 100 Crescent Knoll Drive, Libertyville, was charged Monday, April 28 with illegal consumption of alcohol in public.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

• Heather L. Steinhardt, 31, of 415 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park, was charged, Monday, April 21, with forgery.• Debra L. Donofrio, 44, of 316 W. Forest Ave., Apt. 210, Round Lake, was charged, Monday, April 21, with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent.• Kenneth P. Lasco, 38, of 1405 East End Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged, Friday, April 25, with driving under the influence.• Francisco Castro Robles, 33, of 1610 Park Drive, Round Lake Beach, was arrested Friday, April 25, on a on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear. He also was charged with resisting a peace officer. • Melanie L. Meza, 18, of 35060 N. Edgewater Lane, Ingleside, was charged Saturday, April 26, with driving under the influence.• Daniel R. Heider, 17, of 1308 40th Ave., Kenosha, Wis. was charged, Saturday, April 26, with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.• Edjar Mejia, 18, of 604 Woodmoor Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Monday, April 28, with possession of drug paraphernalia.