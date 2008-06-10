Police beat for June 5, 2008

Police reports; Gurnee, Round Lake Beach

GURNEE

• Stephanie A. Guzman, 23, of 1508 Spring Brook Court, Unit 2A, Round Lake Beach, was charged Wednesday, May 7, with retail theft.• Kristy Morales-Hurtado, 22, of 146 S. Fulton Ave., Waukegan, was charged Wednesday, May 7, with retail theft.• A laptop, laptop bag and GPS unit were reported stolen Sunday, May 18, from the 2000 of Greystem Circle.• Elizabeth Escobedo, 20, of 1011 Ash St., Waukegan, was charged Monday, May 19, with retail theft.• A vehicle had its window broken and CDs were reported stolen Monday, May 19, from a vehicle in the 600 block of Whitney Court.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

• Jonathan E Arroyo 17, of 1011 Bayview Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged, Friday, May 16, with battery and criminal sexual abuse.• Jose A Sanchez, 37, of 811 Barnum Road, Rockford was charged, Friday, May 16, with driving under the influence.• Hector Gomez, 35, of 2436 S. 18th St., Milwaukee, Wis., was charged Saturday, May 17, with driving driving under the influence.• Patrick Rapier 17, of 1609 Hickory Ave., Round Lake Beach was charged Monday, May 20, with retail theft.• David Gamblin 17, of 1008 Fairfield Road, Round Lake Beach, was charged Monday, May 20, with retail theft.• Melanie Meza, 19, of 610 Windsor Drive, Fox Lake, was charged, Tuesday, May 20, with underage consumption and curfew violation.• John J. Field, 19, of 314 Forest Ave., Apt. 204, Round Lake, was charged Wednesday, May 21, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Jake R. Bentall, 17, of 729 Turkey Run, Round Lake Heights, was charged Wednesday, May 21, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Jose Alvarez, 21, of 1531 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Thursday, May 22, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Benigno Macias Jr., 23, of 223 E. Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Sunday, May 25 with reckless driving, driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of an accident.