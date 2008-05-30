Police beat for Johnsburg, Wauconda: April 29, 2008

Police reports: Johnsburg, Libertyville, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach, Wauconda

JOHNSBURG

• Francisco G. Camarena, 17, of 6402 Cork Lane, McHenry, was arrested Saturday, April 5, on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear. He also was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of tobacco.• Jena I. Villarreal, 19, of 3511 Broad St., McHenry, was charged Sunday, April 6, with underage consumption of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol.• Jose A. Galarza Jr., 19, of 709 Klaman St., Harvard, was charged Sunday, April 6, with zero tolerance, driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, illegal lane use and speeding.• Kyle A. Briody, 19, of 3202 Ramsgate Lane, Johnsburg, was charged Tuesday, April 8, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• A 16-year-old juvenile from Johnsburg was charged Tuesday, April 8, with possession of marijuana and underage possession of tobacco.• Kirsten R. Williams, 17, of 5414 Greenbrier Lane, McHenry, was charged Friday, April 11, with retail theft.• Christopher R. Kosrow, 18, of 2724 Rabbit Court, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, April 14, with retail theft.• Michael J. Perkins, 18, of 2802 Fawn Court, Spring Grove, was charged Monday, April 14, with retail theft.• Michelle A. McCabe, 21, of 5522 Dakota Ridge, Johnsburg, was arrested Tuesday, April 15, on a Coles County warrant for contempt of court.

LIBERTYVILLE

• James Handford Jr., 35, of 2640 N. Delaney Road, Waukegan, was arrested Tuesday, April 1, on a Lake County warrant for deceptive practice.• Jeffrey P. Ankley, 19, of 1516 Margate Lane, Libertyville, was charged, Tuesday, April 1, with driving without valid registration, failure to secure new registration, driving without proof of insurance, operating a motorcycle on one wheel, driving without a muffler and driving with unsafe equipment.• David E. Ekins, 34, of 3902 Wood St., Park City, was charged, Tuesday, April 1, with driving with suspended registration, driving without proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.• Jared S. Levine, 21, of 296 N. Cornerstone Drive, Volo, was charged, Wednesday, April 2, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Peter J. Fanale, 23, of 155 Woodland Road, Libertyville, was charged Thursday, April 3, with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with an obstructed view.• Chastity Sperling, 17, of 608 Linden Drive, Round Lake, was charged, Thursday, April 3, with two counts of battery.• Colleen M. McCormick, 44, of 1344 West Boulevard, Racine, Wis., was charged Saturday, April 5, with driving under the influence and illegal lane use.

MUNDELEIN

• Juan M. Cruz-Maldonado, 29, of 935 Westmoreland Drive, Apt. 1, Vernon Hills, was charged Wednesday, April 16, with driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.• Christopher M. Swigert, 18, of 5965 Wild Flower Bend, Rockford, was charged Friday, April 18, with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Daniel Rodriguez-Camacho, 31, of 2815 S. 14th St., Apt. 7, Milwaukee, Wis., was charged Sunday, April 20, with driving under the influence and illegal lane usage.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

• Wilfredo Irizarry, 28, of 36609 Iola Ave., Ingleside, was arrested Saturday, April 5, on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear for assault. He also was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.• Jaquan E. Glover, 19, of 1530 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, April 5, with aggravated assault, obstructing and resisting arrest.• Jamal D. Glover, 17, of 1530 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, April 5, with aggravated assault and obstruction.

WAUCONDA

• Luia A. Zavala, 19, of 14 Terrace Lane, Lake Zurich, was charged Saturday, April 19, with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, improper lane use, underage consumption of alcohol and obstructing a peace officer.• Chad C. Dutner, 33, of 573 Kimball Ave., Wauconda, was charged Saturday, April 19, with two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment.• Samantha L. Kuester, 21, of 37842 N. West St., Spring Grove, was charged Sunday, April 20, with driving under the influence and illegal lane use.• Alex J. Lowe, 21, of 3425 Oakwood Drive, Island Lake, was charged Sunday, April 20, with driving under the influence and driving with a tinted windshield.