Police beat for Round Lake Beach, Grayslake, Mundelein: April 22, 2008

ROUND LAKE BEACH

• Lesa F. Tolbert, 40, of 36633 Iola Ave., Ingleside, was charged Thursday, April 3, with retail theft.• Ricardo Camarillo, 31, of 1608 Goldenrod Terrace, Round Lake Beach, was charged Thursday, April 3, with domestic battery.• Jason J. Thayer, 29, of 346 E. Shorewood Drive, Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, April 5, with domestic battery.• Eric W. Bowser, 18, of 1421 N. Poplar Ave., Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, April 5, with driving under the influence.• John Bauer, 52, of 511 Woodmoor Drive, Round Lake Beach, was arrested Tuesday, April 8, on a Lake County warrant for retail theft.

GRAYSLAKE

• Michael Barkus, 20, of 303 Birchwood Drive, Round Lake Beach, was arrested Tuesday, April 1, on a Lake County warrant for harassment by telephone. • Brock Johnson, 26, of 1921 Country Drive, Grayslake, was charged Wednesday, April 2, with aggravated battery to a peace officer, obstructing justice and disorderly conduct. • Brian R. Wisch, 30, of 38819 N. West Park Ave., Lake Villa was charged Wednesday, April 2, with disorderly conduct and attempting to obstruct justice.

MUNDELEIN

• Lindsey R. Darnley, 23, of 332 Yorkshire Drive, Mundelein, was charged Thursday, April 3, with driving under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, driving without insurance, driving with an obstructed windshield and driving without a front license plate.• Maria R. Baltazar, 33, of 19398 W. Weich Road, Mundelein, was charged Monday, April 7, with battery, obstructing a peace officer and unlawful conduct relating to alcohol. • Scott P. Lewis, 48, of 7605 Carleton Drive, Spring Grove, was charged Tuesday, April 8, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

LIBERTYVILLE

• Nicole M. Monian, 24, of 218 N. Fourth St., Libertyville, was charged Monday, April 7, with domestic battery.• Michael J. Hooten, 25, of 205 N. Lincoln, Westmont, was charged Monday, April 7, with obstructing a police officer. • Elizabeth Rivera, 27, of 39510 Queensbury Lane, Beach Park, was charged Wednesday, April 9, with driving while license suspended, driving with expired registration, driving without proof of insurance, obstructing justice and possession of fake identification.• Jacinto Vasquez Jr., 32, of 1912 W. Hood Ave., Chicago, was charged Friday, April 11, with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. • Ariel E. Kator, 17, of 1200 Hampton Lane, Mundelein, was charged Friday, April 11, with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Thomas J. Kough, 23, of 2508 Elmwood Ave., Waukegan, was charged Sunday, April 13, with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. • K. Kouvelis, 42, of 619 Norman Drive, Cary, was charged Sunday, April 13, with driving under the influence.