Police reports for Grayslake and Island Lake: Feb. 24, 2008

Deceptive practice
Monique Mariani, 46, 152300 Wadsworth Ave., Wadsworth, Lake County warrant, deceptive practice, Jan. 8.
Burglary
Noel A. Ortega, 17, 409 Parkview Court, Round Lake, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, Jan. 11.
Domestic battery
Niel A. Schwarz, 42, 330 Neville Drive, Grayslake, domestic battery, Jan. 13.
DUI
Lori A. Lindsay, 45, 4136 N. Clarmont St., Chicago, driving under the influence, driving without headlights, driving with unsafe tires, Jan. 13.
ISLAND LAKE
Domestic battery
Randall Brandt, 51, 3617 Hale Lane, Island Lake, domestic battery, Jan. 12.