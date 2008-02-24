Police reports for Grayslake and Island Lake: Feb. 24, 2008

GRAYSLAKE

Deceptive practice

Monique Mariani, 46, 152300 Wadsworth Ave., Wadsworth, Lake County warrant, deceptive practice, Jan. 8.

Burglary

Noel A. Ortega, 17, 409 Parkview Court, Round Lake, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, Jan. 11.

Domestic battery

Niel A. Schwarz, 42, 330 Neville Drive, Grayslake, domestic battery, Jan. 13.

DUI

Lori A. Lindsay, 45, 4136 N. Clarmont St., Chicago, driving under the influence, driving without headlights, driving with unsafe tires, Jan. 13.

ISLAND LAKE

Domestic battery

Randall Brandt, 51, 3617 Hale Lane, Island Lake, domestic battery, Jan. 12.