Police Reports for Grayslake: Jan. 25, 2008

By Shaw Local News Network

Police car

Retail theft

Anthony V. Damore, 28, 365 Neville Drive, Grayslake, retail theft, Dec. 8.

Suspended license

Efrain Romero, 28, 5217 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Dec. 6.

Martin M. Alren, 50, 1924 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended registration, Dec. 4.

William H. Calvin, 36, 33302 N. Sears Blvd., Grayslake, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended registration, Dec. 8.

Driving without a valid

license

Victor Hernandez, 22, 561 First St., Grayslake, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Dec. 10.

