Police reports for Gurnee: December 21, 2007

Possession of marijuana

Tyler M. Smith, 18, 170 Wellington Circle, Gurnee, possession of marijuana, Nov. 9.

Suspended license

Timothy M. Gersch, 19, 10 Parkside Court, Vernon Hills, driving with a suspended license, Nov. 10.

Bobbie Lynn Norwood, 42, 1430 Greenfield Ave., North Chicago, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, Nov. 11.

Jennifer Ann White, 26, 37861 Northern Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended registration, Nov. 13.

Retail theft

Clairresa Reanna Rogers, 17, 408 McKinley, Waukegan, retail theft, Nov. 11.

Julian E. Uvaldo, 17, 812 N. Jackson St., Waukegan, retail theft, Nov. 13.

Charles C. Joseph, 26, 5729 S. Campbell, Chicago, retail theft, Nov. 13.

No valid license

Zulma C. Gastelum, 33, 2001 Honore St., North Chicago, driving without a valid license, Nov. 11.

Ian M. Streicher, 30, 2073, Churchhill Lane, Highland Park, driving without a valid license, Nov. 11.

Revoked license

Ricardo Rojas Jr., 30, 3447 Woodlawn Ave., Gurnee, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, disobeying a stop sign, Nov. 11.

Failure to secure a child

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 32, 35454 N. Fairfield, Round Lake, failure to secure a child, driving with suspended license plates, Nov. 12.

In-state warrant

James M. Bell, 36, 750 Pioneer Road, Waukegan, outstanding warrant, Nov. 11.

Disorderly conduct

Jefferson Dominguez, 17, 421 Pioneer Road, Waukegan, disorderly conduct, Nov. 11.

Andrew L. Crutcher, 17, 13222 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, Nov. 11.

DUI

Harvey E. Lossman, 60, 3601 Florida Ave., Gurnee, driving under the influence, Nov. 12.

