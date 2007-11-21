Police Reports for Gurnee, Antioch and Island Lake: Nov. 21, 2007

Suspended driver's license
Jose Aguilar Contrera, 39, 932 McAlister Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended driver's license, no child-safety seats, Oct. 12.
Gilberto A Cruz, 37, 314 S. Fulton Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended driver's license, Oct. 15.
DUI
Amanda C. Mathson, 18, 4460 Danbury Drive, Brookfield, Wis., driving under the influence, speeding, Oct. 12.
Renee L. Rogers, 40, 3522 Greenwood Ave., Gurnee, driving under the influence, failure to yield, Oct. 12.
Malcolm L. Robinson, 33, 312 Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver's license, improper parking, Oct. 14.
No valid driver's license
Julio C. Ortega, 19, 305 Bernice Ave., Melrose Park, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, driving without a seat belt on, Oct. 12.
Retail theft
Edgar Gonzales, 19, 2413 Gilead Ave., Zion, retail theft, Oct. 15.
Marijuana
Patrick J. McGowan, 40, 502 W. 43rd Place, Chicago, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, Oct. 10
DUI
Josh P. Smothers, 26, 814 Holdridge, Winthrop Harbor, driving under the influence, failure to signal, improper turn, improper lane use, Oct. 12.
ISLAND LAKE
No valid license
Soleil I. Angeles, 20, 1711 Golf Road, No. 219, Waukegan, failure to yield, driving without a valid license, driving without valid registration, improper lighting, Oct. 13.