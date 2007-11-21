Police Reports for Gurnee, Antioch and Island Lake: Nov. 21, 2007

GURNEE

Suspended driver's license

Jose Aguilar Contrera, 39, 932 McAlister Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended driver's license, no child-safety seats, Oct. 12.

Gilberto A Cruz, 37, 314 S. Fulton Ave., Waukegan, driving with a suspended driver's license, Oct. 15.

DUI

Amanda C. Mathson, 18, 4460 Danbury Drive, Brookfield, Wis., driving under the influence, speeding, Oct. 12.

Renee L. Rogers, 40, 3522 Greenwood Ave., Gurnee, driving under the influence, failure to yield, Oct. 12.

Malcolm L. Robinson, 33, 312 Prospect Drive, Round Lake Park, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver's license, improper parking, Oct. 14.

No valid driver's license

Julio C. Ortega, 19, 305 Bernice Ave., Melrose Park, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, driving without a seat belt on, Oct. 12.

Retail theft

Edgar Gonzales, 19, 2413 Gilead Ave., Zion, retail theft, Oct. 15.

ANTIOCH

Marijuana

Patrick J. McGowan, 40, 502 W. 43rd Place, Chicago, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, Oct. 10

DUI

Josh P. Smothers, 26, 814 Holdridge, Winthrop Harbor, driving under the influence, failure to signal, improper turn, improper lane use, Oct. 12.

ISLAND LAKE

No valid license

Soleil I. Angeles, 20, 1711 Golf Road, No. 219, Waukegan, failure to yield, driving without a valid license, driving without valid registration, improper lighting, Oct. 13.