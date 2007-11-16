Police reports for Island Lake, Wauconda and Antioch: Nov. 16, 2007

ISLAND LAKE
Suspended-revoked license
Luis E. Brito, 19, 1102 Barbara Lane, Wauconda, expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Sept. 30.
Michael R. Malik, 41, 6 Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills, failure to wear seat belt, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Oct. 1
Brett P. Porzel, 22, 75 Fern Drive, Cary, driving without lights when required, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Sept. 30.
WAUCONDA
DUI
Ivan Zarate, 20, 705 Mill St., McHenry, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, underage consumption of alcohol, Sept. 25.
Kristina A. Bratt, 25, 1319 Columbine St., Mount Prospect, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, Sept. 29.
Unlawful use weapons
Luis A. Dominquez, 17, 635 Walnut Road, Wauconda, criminal damage to property, unlawful use of weapons, unlawful discharge of a weapon, Sept. 28.
No insurance
Flaviana Mujica, 28, 208 Marlene Court, Wauconda, driving without proof of insurance, failure to yield, Sept. 26.
Possession of alcohol
Australia L. McCulley, 20, 131 E. Mill St., Wauconda, underage possession of alcohol, transportation of open alcohol, Sept. 28.
Possession of marijuana
Craig R. Scarton, 22, 535 S. Main St., Wauconda, possession of marijuana, driving with an obstructed windshield, Sept. 28.
Jacob R. Jarling, 20, 103 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. C21, Lake Villa, possession of marijuana, driving without a front license plate, Sept. 30.
Disorderly conduct
Ryan O’Malley, 25, 618 Longacre St., Island Lake, disorderly conduct, Sept. 19.
Laura Mendoza-Chavez, 28, 5983 Danby Court, Hanover Park, disorderly conduct, Sept. 23.
Retail theft
Tina M. Buffa, 26, 8 Sweetwater Court, Lake in the Hills, felony retail theft, outstanding warrant, Sept. 26.
Suspended license
Alejandro Dominquez, 22, 656 Marine Drive, Wauconda, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, Sept. 30.
Disorderly conduct
Charles B. Baird, 21, 205 E. Burnett Road, Island Lake, disorderly conduct, Sept. 30.
Domestic battery
Horacio Torres, 21, 570 Larkdale Row, Wauconda, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, Sept. 29.
Criminal damageto property
Vito L. Lee, 51, 1029 Sunnyside St., Wauconda, criminal damage to property, Sept. 29.
ANTIOCH
DUI
Jean M. Dean, 29, 3526 Van Buren St., Kansasville, Wis, driving under the influence, expired registration, Oct.2.
Drug paraphernalia
Jonathan R. Good, 33, 24876 Crabtree Lane, Ingleside, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, speeding, Oct. 5.