Police reports for Island Lake, Wauconda and Antioch: Nov. 16, 2007

ISLAND LAKE

Suspended-revoked license

Luis E. Brito, 19, 1102 Barbara Lane, Wauconda, expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Sept. 30.

Michael R. Malik, 41, 6 Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills, failure to wear seat belt, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Oct. 1

Brett P. Porzel, 22, 75 Fern Drive, Cary, driving without lights when required, driving with a suspended or revoked license, Sept. 30.

WAUCONDA

DUI

Ivan Zarate, 20, 705 Mill St., McHenry, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, underage consumption of alcohol, Sept. 25.

Kristina A. Bratt, 25, 1319 Columbine St., Mount Prospect, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, Sept. 29.

Unlawful use weapons

Luis A. Dominquez, 17, 635 Walnut Road, Wauconda, criminal damage to property, unlawful use of weapons, unlawful discharge of a weapon, Sept. 28.

No insurance

Flaviana Mujica, 28, 208 Marlene Court, Wauconda, driving without proof of insurance, failure to yield, Sept. 26.

Possession of alcohol

Australia L. McCulley, 20, 131 E. Mill St., Wauconda, underage possession of alcohol, transportation of open alcohol, Sept. 28.

Possession of marijuana

Craig R. Scarton, 22, 535 S. Main St., Wauconda, possession of marijuana, driving with an obstructed windshield, Sept. 28.

Jacob R. Jarling, 20, 103 N. Milwaukee Ave., No. C21, Lake Villa, possession of marijuana, driving without a front license plate, Sept. 30.

Disorderly conduct

Ryan O’Malley, 25, 618 Longacre St., Island Lake, disorderly conduct, Sept. 19.

Laura Mendoza-Chavez, 28, 5983 Danby Court, Hanover Park, disorderly conduct, Sept. 23.

Retail theft

Tina M. Buffa, 26, 8 Sweetwater Court, Lake in the Hills, felony retail theft, outstanding warrant, Sept. 26.

Suspended license

Alejandro Dominquez, 22, 656 Marine Drive, Wauconda, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, Sept. 30.

Disorderly conduct

Charles B. Baird, 21, 205 E. Burnett Road, Island Lake, disorderly conduct, Sept. 30.

Domestic battery

Horacio Torres, 21, 570 Larkdale Row, Wauconda, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, Sept. 29.

Criminal damageto property

Vito L. Lee, 51, 1029 Sunnyside St., Wauconda, criminal damage to property, Sept. 29.

ANTIOCH

DUI

Jean M. Dean, 29, 3526 Van Buren St., Kansasville, Wis, driving under the influence, expired registration, Oct.2.

Drug paraphernalia

Jonathan R. Good, 33, 24876 Crabtree Lane, Ingleside, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, speeding, Oct. 5.