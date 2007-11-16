Police reports for Gurnee, Antioch and Lindenhurst: Nov. 16, 2007

Driving without a valid license
Jaime Mercado, 20, 2132 Walnut, Waukegan, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, Oct. 4.
Retail theft
Evelyn D. Jasso, 18, 1613 Elm Ave., Round Lake Beach, retail theft, Oct. 5.
DUI
Jesus Martinez, 35, 708 N. County St., Waukegan, driving under the influence, Oct. 6.
In-state warrant
Nancy Joy King, 51, 4079 Kenwood Ave., Gurnee, In-state warrant, Oct. 6.
Theft
Clinton D. Roby, 29, 2316 Joanna Ave., Zion, theft, Oct.6.
Suspended license
Anna Lee Kopecky, 24, 1986 W. Skyhawk Ave., Waukegan, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, Oct. 9.
Obstruction of justice
Bernardo Velasquez, 41, 730 Ferndale St., Gurnee, obstruction of justice, speeding, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, possession of a fake social security card, Oct. 9.
DUI
Jean M. Dean, 29, 3526 Van Buren St., Kansasville, Wis, driving under the influence, expired registration, Oct. 2.
Suspended license
George A. Poulas, 19, 765 Donna Court, Wheeling, driving on a suspended license, Oct. 3.
Xavier V. Ivory, 20, 37256 N. Route 83, Lake Villa, driving on a suspended license, improper lane use, Oct. 5.
Drug paraphernalia
Jonathan R. Good, 33, 24876 Crabtree Lane, Ingleside, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, speeding, Oct. 5.
LINDENHURST
DUI
Michael F. Fleming, 50, 446 Edgewood Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, failure to reduce speed, March 20.