Police reports for Gurnee, Antioch and Lindenhurst: Nov. 16, 2007

GURNEE

Driving without a valid license

Jaime Mercado, 20, 2132 Walnut, Waukegan, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, Oct. 4.

Retail theft

Evelyn D. Jasso, 18, 1613 Elm Ave., Round Lake Beach, retail theft, Oct. 5.

DUI

Jesus Martinez, 35, 708 N. County St., Waukegan, driving under the influence, Oct. 6.

In-state warrant

Nancy Joy King, 51, 4079 Kenwood Ave., Gurnee, In-state warrant, Oct. 6.

Theft

Clinton D. Roby, 29, 2316 Joanna Ave., Zion, theft, Oct.6.

Suspended license

Anna Lee Kopecky, 24, 1986 W. Skyhawk Ave., Waukegan, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, Oct. 9.

Obstruction of justice

Bernardo Velasquez, 41, 730 Ferndale St., Gurnee, obstruction of justice, speeding, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, possession of a fake social security card, Oct. 9.

ANTIOCH

DUI

Jean M. Dean, 29, 3526 Van Buren St., Kansasville, Wis, driving under the influence, expired registration, Oct. 2.

Suspended license

George A. Poulas, 19, 765 Donna Court, Wheeling, driving on a suspended license, Oct. 3.

Xavier V. Ivory, 20, 37256 N. Route 83, Lake Villa, driving on a suspended license, improper lane use, Oct. 5.

Drug paraphernalia

Jonathan R. Good, 33, 24876 Crabtree Lane, Ingleside, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, speeding, Oct. 5.

LINDENHURST

DUI

Michael F. Fleming, 50, 446 Edgewood Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, failure to reduce speed, March 20.