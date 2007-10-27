Police Reports: Island Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee: Oct. 27, 2007

Below are recent police reports for the towns of Island Lake, Grayslake, and Gurnee.

Island Lake

Disobey stop sign

Jonathan A. Meneses, 29, 3904 Burton Trail, Crystal Lake, disobeyed stop sign, driving without a valid license, Sept. 11.

Theft

A skid loader was stolen from construction site, 2000 block Walnut Glen Boulevard, Sept. 12.

Threat

Report of threat, 3000 block of Linden Drive, Sept. 11.

Accidents

Report of accident with property damage, 200 block East Route 176, Sept. 11.

Report of accident with property damage, 400 block West Route 176, Sept. 11.

Report of accident with property damage, West Route 176 and Hale Lane, Sept. 12.

Report of accident with property damage, at River Road and West Route 176, Sept. 15.

Reckless driving

Report of reckless driving, 100 block of East Route 176, Sept. 13.

Grayslake

Criminal sexual assault

Gary J. Ferguson, 42, of 4528 W. Parker Street, Chicago, criminal sexual assault, Sept. 12.

DUI

Audrey Zhagulo, 39, 91 W. Honeysuckle Drive, Round Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, Sept. 15.

Denise Wojciehowski, 40, 212 Rochester Road, Poplar Grove, driving under the influence, Sept. 15.

Jacob J. Babiarz, 23, 102 Long Ave., Schaumburg, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving with a suspended registration, driving without insurance, obstructing a peace officer, Sept. 15.

Gurnee

Suspended license

Lisa M Carey,27, 12841 W. Claredon, Zion, driving without insurance, driving with suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 17.

Retail theft

Martin L Williams, 27, 4940 W. Jackson St., Chicago, retail theft, Sept. 17.

Revoked license

David J Oaf, 39, 25540 W. Grant Ave. Ingleside, driving with a revoked license, Sept. 16.