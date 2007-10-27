Police Reports: Antioch, Gurnee: Oct. 27, 2007

Below are recent police reports for the towns of Antioch and Gurnee.
Disorderly conduct
Christopher C. Larsen, 24, 1224 Main St., Antioch, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, Sept. 16.
Audrey L. Banks, 47, 818 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, two counts of battery, Sept. 16.
DUI
Jon P. Wulf, 28, 42212 N. 5th Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, Sept. 16.
Kathryn M. Willin, 25, 37184 N. Fairview Lane, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, Sept. 16.
Suspended license
Lisa M Carey, 27, 12841 W. Claredon, Zion, driving without insurance, driving with suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 17.
Retail theft
Martin L Williams, 27, 4940 W. Jackson St., Chicago, retail theft, Sept. 17.
Revoked license
David J Oaf, 39, 25540 W. Grant Ave. Ingleside, driving with a revoked license, Sept. 16.
Suspended license
Francois D Ellis, 33, 5737 S. Artesian, Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 15.
Retail theft
Sophia D Foxworth, 23, 222 W. Forest Ave. Round Lake, retail theft, Sept. 13.
Syntoria M Parker, 18, 1322 Adams St. North Chicago, retail theft, Sept. 13.
Retail theft
Maria J Velasquez, 40, 34960 N. Carvis Drive, Lake Villa, retail theft, Sept. 12.
Theft
Tiffany L Donel, 19, 1735, N. Berwick Blvd. Waukegan, theft, Sept. 11.
Retail theft
Donald J Dagen, 22, 830 E. Charles St. Arlington Heights, retail theft, Sept. 11.
In-state warrant
Nathan B Nguyen, 18, 17559 Bridle Court, Gurnee, criminal tresspass, in-state warrant, Sept. 11.