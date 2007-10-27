Police Reports: Antioch, Gurnee: Oct. 27, 2007

Below are recent police reports for the towns of Antioch and Gurnee.

Antioch

Disorderly conduct

Christopher C. Larsen, 24, 1224 Main St., Antioch, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, Sept. 16.

Audrey L. Banks, 47, 818 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, two counts of battery, Sept. 16.

DUI

Jon P. Wulf, 28, 42212 N. 5th Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, Sept. 16.

Kathryn M. Willin, 25, 37184 N. Fairview Lane, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, Sept. 16.

Gurnee

Suspended license

Lisa M Carey, 27, 12841 W. Claredon, Zion, driving without insurance, driving with suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 17.

Retail theft

Martin L Williams, 27, 4940 W. Jackson St., Chicago, retail theft, Sept. 17.

Revoked license

David J Oaf, 39, 25540 W. Grant Ave. Ingleside, driving with a revoked license, Sept. 16.

Suspended license

Francois D Ellis, 33, 5737 S. Artesian, Chicago, driving with a suspended license, Sept. 15.

Retail theft

Sophia D Foxworth, 23, 222 W. Forest Ave. Round Lake, retail theft, Sept. 13.

Syntoria M Parker, 18, 1322 Adams St. North Chicago, retail theft, Sept. 13.

Retail theft

Maria J Velasquez, 40, 34960 N. Carvis Drive, Lake Villa, retail theft, Sept. 12.

Theft

Tiffany L Donel, 19, 1735, N. Berwick Blvd. Waukegan, theft, Sept. 11.

Retail theft

Donald J Dagen, 22, 830 E. Charles St. Arlington Heights, retail theft, Sept. 11.

In-state warrant

Nathan B Nguyen, 18, 17559 Bridle Court, Gurnee, criminal tresspass, in-state warrant, Sept. 11.