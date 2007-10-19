Police Reports for Grayslake and Wauconda, Oct. 19, 2007

GRAYSLAKE

DUI

Claudia Melesio, 27, 4312 Shamrock Lane, McHenry, driving under the influence, following too closely, improper lane use, Sept. 1.

Sean D. Haskins, 31, 4943 Kentucky Ave., Chicago, driving under the influence, improper turn, improper lane use, Sept. 1.

Jeffrey Scalet, 22, 18756 Highland Drive, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, speeding, improper lane use, no insurance, Sept. 2.

Maria Ceja-Cueros, 42, 4 Prairie View, North Chicago, driving under the influence, improper registration, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, Sept. 2.

Domestic battery

Kevin O'Neill, 20, 1915 Country Drive, Grayslake, domestic battery, Aug. 31.

Possession

Javier Amaya, 29, 1217 Long Valley, Palatine, possession of marajuana, Sept. 1.

WAUCONDA

Possession

Anthony T. Bucaro, 17, 413 Woodview Drive, Arlington Heights, underage drinking, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 27.

Illegal consumption

Robert F. Moynihan, 17, 304 Keman Lane, Schaumburg, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, Aug. 27.

Paulina Maciantowicz, 29, 9126 Chestnut, Franklin Park, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, Sept. 3.

Scott Morinec, 20, 4038 N. Newport Lane, Arlington Heights, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, open transportation of alcohol, Sept. 3.

In-state warrant

Javier Dominquez-Tirado, 39, 127 Wilson Ave., Wauconda, in-state warrant, Aug. 28.

No valid driver’s license

Julian Puntos, 33, 1846 Green Lane, Palatine, no valid driver's license while driving, disobeying a stop sign, in-state warrants, Sept. 7.

Nathan T. Testa, 22, 508 N. Russell, Mt. Prospect, driving under the influence, open transportation of alcohol, failure to signal, Sept. 3.

DUI

Ruben Mediola, 26, 4720 Winnebago St., Wonder Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, no proof of insurance, failure to give aid or information, Sept. 2.