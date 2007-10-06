Police Reports for Gurnee and Island Lake: October 6, 2007

GURNEE

No valid driver's license

Alberto Diaz, 325 Franklin St., no valid license, Aug. 27.

Roberto Aguilar, 40, 603 Helmolz, Waukegan, no valid license, Aug. 27.

Domestic battery

Scott R. Radasch, 43, 481 Inverness Drive Gurnee, domestic battery, Aug. 27.

Warrant

Baltazar O. Reyes,26, 2817 N. Moody, Chicago, in-state warrant, Aug. 27.

Retail theft

Lakoya S. Hayes, 18, 2307 Galilee Ave., Zion, retail theft, Aug. 27.

Schelene C Scott, 18, 3000 Salem Blvd., Zion, retail theft, Aug. 27.

Driving while suspended

Joshua Perez, 23, expired registration, improper use of registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended, Aug. 27.

Possession

Pamela Taylor, 45, 6364 S. King Drive, Chicago, possession of marijuana, Aug. 27.

Ashley Kelly, 17, 710 Washington, Oak Park, Aug. 25.

Felony retail theft

Shasta Goodson, 34, 2826 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, felony retail theft, Aug. 24.

Island Lake

Domestic battery

Michelle Franklin, 46, 4015 Roberts Road, domestic battery, Aug. 23.

Suspended-revoked license

John C. Rodriquez, 25, 629 Minerva Ave., Wauconda, equipment violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Aug. 24.

Kirstin N. Karnas, 21, 3707 Hale Lane, Island Lake, driving with expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, Aug. 26.

Sexual assault

Wayne E. Noska, 37, 3024 Max Court, Island Lake, battery, criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, Aug. 25.