Police reports for Lindenhurst, Antioch and Lake Villa: Sept. 28, 2007

LINDENHURST

Possession

Bryson D. Griffin, 24, 2208 Sprucewood, Lindenhurst, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of aggressive assault, possession of drug equipment, Aug. 17.

Assault

Melissa M. Cole, 19, 26573 W. Oakwood, Ingleside, assault, unlawful possession of a driver's license, improper use of registration, Aug. 17.

No valid license

George A. Diaz, 26, 364 Lake Park, Park City, driving without a valid license, suspended registration, Aug. 20.

ANTIOCH

Revoked license

Bonnie M. Wappenstein, 31, 10910 254th Ave., Trevor, Wis., driving with a revoked license, speeding. Aug. 20.

Suspended license

Thomas N. Boyd, 27, 22684 W. Washington St., Antioch, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, expired registration, Aug. 18.

Qiana N. Redmond, 27, 277 Oakridge, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, failure to yield, July 16.

DUI

Tracy L. Patterson, 36, 1070 W. Route 173, Antioch, driving under the influence, speeding, driving without insurance, failure to produce license, Aug. 14.

Kenneth C. Grom, 47, 25574 Grant Ave., Ingleside, driving under the influence, Aug. 14.

LAKE VILLA

Possession

Brian Wood, 34, 8925 Highway Q, Bailey's Harbor, Wis., resisting a police officer, public intoxication, Aug. 11.

Jerrod Dawson, 20, 504 Hillcrest Lane, Lindenhurst, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, Aug. 8.

DUI

Stanko Manojlovich, 43, 709 Waters Edge, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, intoxicated pedestrian, public indecency, endangering the life of a child, Aug. 11.

Ziyad Rihani, 42, 26318 W. Prospect Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without insurance, cracked windshield, improper use of turn signal, Aug. 7.

Richard R. Ray, 51, 26450 W. Klondike Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane use, illegal possession of fireworks, July 29.

Suspended license

Florencia Espinoza, 38, 1107 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended registration, Aug. 8.

Christopher Rudny, 21, 109 Parkview Drive, Northlake, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 7.

Bernadette Mitchell, 28, 539 12th Ave., Union Grove, Wis., driving with a suspended license, speeding, Aug. 6.

Improper passing

Robert Thurmond, 51, 5417 W. St. Charles Road, Berkeley, Aug. 6.

Public intoxication

James Koch, 30, 2024 Woodlane Drive, Lindenhurst, Aug. 4.

Jason Morley, 30, 624 N. Cedarwood Circle, Round Lake Heights, Aug. 4.

Jeremiah Livermore, 30, 2020 Woodlane Lane, Lindenhurst, Aug. 4.

Warrant

Allison Kerr, 24, 434 Filweber Court, Antioch, in-state warrant, Aug. 4.