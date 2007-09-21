February 01, 2024
Police reports for Round Lake Beach and Grayslake: Sept. 21, 2007

By Shaw Local News Network

Round Lake Beach

DUI

Jorge B. Sanchez, 46, 910 Logan St., McHenry, driving under the influence, having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, Aug. 11.

Matthew S. Bradley, 21, 402 Middlebury Drive, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, Aug. 10.

Possession

Nicholas M. Collori, 17, 24581 Brorson Ave., Round Lake, unauthorized possession of controlled substance, Aug. 10.

Battery

Wayne C. Basica, 58, 1123 Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach, battery, Aug. 10.

Andres R. Saucedo, 17, 321 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, battery, Aug. 9.

Grayslake

DUI

Bolibar Baca-Oroso, 29, 99 S. Butrick St., Waukegan, driving under the influence, driving without a valid ID, improper lane use, Aug. 10.

Possession

Luis A. Tellez, 21, 1111 Deerwood Court, Round Lake, possession of marijuana, driving without a driver’s license, Aug. 11.

