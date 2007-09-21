Police reports for Gurnee: Sept. 21, 2007

GURNEE

Driving without a license

Michael J Ryberg, 25, 3170 Grandville Ave., Waukegan, driving without a valid driver's license, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 13.

Suspended license

Ronald L. Buss, 52, 36568 N. Fox Hill Drive, Wadsworth, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 13.

George Thomas, 44, 1513 14th Place, Chicago, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, speeding, Aug. 13.

Nelson F Rodriguez, 18, 1019 Chestnut St., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, no front plate, Aug. 13.

DUI

Katelyn R. Pope, 19, 271 Congressional Court, Vernon Hills, underage drinking, driving under the influence, improper lane use, wrong way on a one-way road, Aug. 14.

Nathaniel G Shipley, 23, 58 S. Shaddle Ave., Apt. No. 308, Mundelein, driving under the influence, improper lane use, Aug. 13.

Christian Rachell Griffin, 19, 6401 Orchard Lane, Fort Wayne, Ind., underage drinking, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, possession of marijuana, no headlights, Aug. 12.

Retail theft

Lucero Hernandez-Ortiz, 26, 532 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, Wis., retail theft, Aug. 12.

Carmen Del Hernandez-Hernmaria, 32, 532 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, Wis., retail theft, Aug. 12.

Laura A Bustos, 34, 726 Walnut, Apt. No. 1E, Waukegan, retail theft, Aug. 11.