Antioch, Lake Villa police reports: September 16, 2007

ANTIOCH

Suspended license

Jacob G. Popelka, 21, 108 Pleasant View, McHenry, driving with a suspended license, July 30.

Possession

Kurt T. Kaefer, 52, 282 Noble Ave., Lake Forest, possession of drug equipment, failure to signal, Aug. 1.

Scott R. Clark, 29, 310 Hazelwood, Antioch, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, improper lane use, July 27.

Phillip J. Bednar, 21, 42340 N. Addison Lane, Antioch, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, Aug. 3.

Warrant

Daniel J. Friel, 20, 295 Joanna Court, Antioch, in-state warrant, July 31.

David E. Cote, 28, 21808 W. North Ave., Antioch, in-state warrant, obstruction of justice, Aug. 5.

Sean M. Paap, 22, 19737 84th Place, Bristol, Wis., in-state warrant, speeding, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 5.

Anthony N. Jerome, 29, 570 Chard Court, Grayslake, in-state warrant, Aug. 4.

Unlawful consumption

Joseph J. Duffy, 49, 314 Highpoint Drive, Lindenhurst, unlawful consumption of alcohol in a village park, Aug. 3.

No valid license

Christina R. Baker, 23, 32401 Basset Road, Burlington, Wis., driving without a valid license, no valid registration, speeding, Aug. 4.

LAKE VILLA

Suspended license

Laura Johnson, 25, 9426 Camp Lake Road, Camp Lake, Wis., driving with a suspended license, in-state warrant, expired registration, Aug. 2.

Victor A. Rigoni, 20, 40616 Prairie Road, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, defective exhaust, no registration, expired registration, July 31.

Robert C. DeLaPaz, 28, 2201 Layard Ave., Racine., Wis., driving with a suspended license, suspended registration, July 30.

Osvaldo Ramirez, 25, 2126 N. Greenvalley Lane, Round Lake Beach, driving with a suspended license, July 27.

LINDENHURST

Suspended license

Angela V. Yamat, 20, 786 Tiffany Farms, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, Aug. 4.

No valid license

Mario Diaz-Nieves, 40, 506 Forestview, Lindenhurst, driving without a valid license, suspended registration, Aug. 4.

Possession

Joe A. Hathorne, 41, 16959 Head, Hazel Crest, possession of marijuana, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, warrant, Aug. 4.

Ronald J. Erickson, 47, 1527 W. Pratt Blvd., Chicago, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, improper passing, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, Aug. 2.

Domestic battery

Gail J. Huebner, 44, 2299 Highpoint Drive, Lindenhurst, domestic battery, domestic violence, Aug. 1.