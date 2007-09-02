Lake Villa, Antioch police reports: Sept. 2, 2007

LAKE VILLA

Suspended license

Juan M. Munoz, 24, 1407 Fowler, Evanston, driving with a suspended license, suspended registration, July 26.

Ronald P. Tushner, 38, 26357 W. Central, Ingleside, driving with a suspended license, July 20.

Juan C. Palma, 33, 9622 W. Brown Deer Drive, Milwaukee, Wis., driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, July 19.

No license

Katherine N. Brooks, 60, 24896 W. Forest Drive, Lake Villa, driving without a license, July 25.

DUI

Mandy C. McDonald, 41, 418 Red Cedar Road, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, improper lane use, July 16.

Brian E. Sedlock, 49, 2115 Meadow Drive, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, improper lane use, July 15.

No valid registration

John W. Tesch, 37, 25183 W. Lincoln Drive, Lake Villa, driving without valid registration, driving without a license, improper use of registration, possession of marijuana, July 19.

ANTIOCH

No valid license

James M. Garcia, 25, 1009 W. Bay Road, McHenry, driving without a valid license, speeding, failure to secure new registration, July 23.

Theft

James R. Boerman, 42, 780 Main St., Antioch, July 22.

Possession

Jason R. Siepl, 21, 305 Hill Court, Antioch, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, July 25.

Revoked license

David J. Dettman, 47, 8215 116th St., Pleasant Prairie, Wis., driving with a revoked license, July 27.

Jonathan M. Howard, 22, 6533 246th Ave., Paddock Lake, Wis., driving with a revoked license, failure to stop a stop sign, driving without valid registration, July 27.

Suspended license

Mari Debaz, 21, 1109 Bishop St., Antioch, driving with a suspended license, speeding, July 29.

Disorderly conduct

Bonnie L. Wisowaty, 58, 764 Main St., Antioch, disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, July 30.

Underage drinking

Bryan P. Serzynski, 20, 1808 Maplewood, Lindenhurst, underage drinking.

LINDENHURST

DUI

Christopher A. Flom, 24, 12215 S. Millard, Alsip, driving under the influence, failure to signal, improper lane use, driving without proof of insurance, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, July 22.

Jason R. Lewis, 32, 1912 Sprucewood Lane, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, July 24.

Possession

John G. Stebbins, 45, 19059 W. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst, possession of marijuana, July 23.

Louis M. Crespo, 19, 2125 Elmwood, Waukegan, possession of marijuana, not wearing a seat belts, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, July 25.

Suspended license

Mike J. Mielke, 23, 361 Harden, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, failure to notify the state of an address change, July 24.

Sarah B. Muehlnickel, 20, 39193 Cedar Crest, Lake Villa, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, July 25.

Connie L. Dix, 59, 2535 Gordon Drive, Flossmoor, driving with a suspended license, July 25.

Gregorio Escalera-Baltazar, 37, 622 Washington St., Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, July 25.

Patricia A. Ridge, 48, 18487 W. Rae, Gurnee, driving with a suspended license, July 25.

Revoked license

Ines Antunez, 52, 20270 W. Rollins Road, Lake Villa, driving with a revoked license, no seat belts, improper use of registration, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, July 25.

No valid license

Rafael Gordiano-Solar, 20, 1520 N. Park Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving without a valid license, speeding, no proof of insurance, July 25.