Round Lake Beach

Possession

Jorge Olivares, 23, 814 Lakeshore Drive, Round Lake, possession of marijuana, July 21.

Randy Huerta, 18, 106 E Willow, Round Lake Park, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, warrant arrest, July 21.

DUI

Jerry C. Guzman, 21, 316 Sanctuary, Hainesville, driving under the influence, July 21.