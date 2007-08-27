Police Reports: Antioch, Lindenhurst: August 27, 2007

Antioch

Revoked license

Damian Rivas, 28, 42192 6th Ave., Antioch, no rear registration light, driving with a revoked license, July 22.

Possession

Phillip J. Bedner, 21, 42340 N. Addison Lane, Antioch, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, July 17.

Warrant

Michael J. Cuddny, 37, 29717 102nd St. Trevor, Wis., in-state warrant, July 22.

Lindenhurst

Possession

Charles Sergio Huston, 19, 46 W Old Mill Road, Antioch, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, July 12.

Suspended license

David P. Wallace, 23, 24917 68th St., Paddock Lake, Wis., driving with a suspended license, driving without a seat belt, July 22.

Earl D. Carter, 25, 2724 Westwood Drive, Waukegan, improper lane use, driving with a suspended license, July 21.

Sara A. Andre, 44, 770 Needle Grass, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, July 19.

Warrant

James R. Oechsle, 43, 473 Barnswallow, Lindenhurst, warrant (domestic battery), July 18.

Revoked license

Bobby B. Cleringer, 50, 644 Winchester, Lake Villa, driving with a revoked license, July 15.

DUI

Valerie-Anne Foote, 19, 540 Dupaze St., Naperville, driving under the influence, underage drinking, speeding, minor possession of alcohol, July 22.

Daniel J. Kelly, 26, 43382 Kilbourne Road, Wadsworth, speeding, improper lane usage, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, July 15.