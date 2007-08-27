Island Lake Police Beat: August 27, 2007

Island Lake

Disorderly conduct

James R. Borneman, 71, 3307 Eastway Drive, Island Lake, disorderly conduct, July 23.

DUI

James C. Maves, 40, 26929 N. Grace St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, July 20.

Suspended or revoked license

Jason K. Harjung, 28, 714 Hawthorne Lane, Genoa, driving with a suspended or revoked license, July 19.

Burglary

Report of burglary to a vehicle, 3000 block Plymouth Lane, July 17.

Theft

Items valued at more than $300 reported stolen, 3000 block Eastway Drive, July 17.

Items valued at more than $300 reported stolen, 3000 block Ascot Court, July 18.

Accident

Report of accident, 100 block Northern Terrace, July 21.

Stolen gasoline

Driver drove off without paying for gas, 200 block Route 176, July 21.

Wauconda

Retail theft

Albert S. Winfrey, 54, 206 S. Sheridan Road, Waukegan, retail theft, July 14.

Suspended license

Janet C. Bablin-Hart, 37, 2170 Yale Circle, Hoffman Estates, driving with a suspended license, speeding, July 18.

DUI

Wayne J. Hicks, 29, 21723 Highland Drive, Lake Zurich, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without proof of insurance, July 21.

No license

Virgino Zarate, 29, 205 Marlene Court, Wauconda, driving without a license, driving without proof of insurance insurance, improper lane use, July 22.

Domestic battery

Mark P. Masek, 47, 207 Lake Shore Blvd., Wauconda, domestic battery, July 22.