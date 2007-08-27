February 28, 2024
Gurnee Police Beat: August 27, 2007

Police Car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Suspended license

Shalen H. James, 27, 521 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, July 20.

Eiko T. Jones, 30, 4236 Greenleaf Court, Park City, speeding, driving with a suspended license, July 20.

Warrant

Sherry S. Sentetiel, 20, 6017 12th Ave., Apt. No. 2, Kenosha, out-of-state warrant, July 20.

Unlawful use of weapon

Luis D. Anthony, 17, 1956 N. Green Lane, Apt. No. 2B, Palatine, unlawful use of weapon, June 23.

Retail theft

Corey W. Lawrence, 17, 732 S. Seventy Ave., Libertyville, retail theft, July 23.

