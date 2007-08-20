Police Beat: Antioch, Lidenhurst, Lake Villa: Aug. 20, 2007

Antioch

Intoxicated pedestrian

Grazyna Chmielewska, 51, 961 Route 173, Antioch, intoxicated pedestrian, July 13.

Possession

Daniel R. Misicka, 45, 12141 223rd Ave., Bristol, Wis., criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 12.

Battery

Ronald A. Lewis, 24, 12621 280th Ave., Trevor, Wis., battery, July 12.

DUI

Thomas Horvat, 24, 132 Bay Drive, Itasca, driving under the influence, obstructed front windshield, driving with a revoked license, July 11.

Retail theft

Christine E. Mortensen, 30, 5502 Mary Ave., Richmond, retail theft, July 9.

Adam S. Muellemann, 23, 24425 118th St., Trevor, Wis., retail theft, July 10.

No license

Shawn Lee Helmick, 32, 1001 N. Industrial, Pilot Point, Texas, driving without a valid license, speeding, July 13.

Lindenhurst

DUI

Jaime C. Fjellstedt, 19, 35279 N. Wilson Road, Ingleside, aggravated battery, domestic battery, driving under the influence, July 12.

Dong Hun Kang, 39, 150 Dittamer Lane, Apt. 2D, Lindenhurst, speeding, improper lane usage, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 or more, driving without a valid license, July 10.

Kyle C. Dressler, 26, 5216 Acacia Court, Gurnee, improper lane use, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of marijuana, possession of marijuana, July 12.

Micahael, D. Hamel, 48, 202 Wildwood Drive, Ingleside, improper lane use, driving under the influence, July 14.

Suspended license

Irma L. Zacarias, 43, 219 Dittmar Lane, Lindenhurst, failure to signal, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, July 12.

Lake Villa

No insurance

Frank C. Staszak, 41, 23522 W. Margate Terrace, Antioch, improper display of registration, driving without insurance, July 13.

Micaela Nunez, 32, 1426 N. Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach, driving without a valid license, speeding, July 9.

Sandra Y. Vela, 26, 1006 Centurion Lane, Vernon Hills, speeding, driving without a valid drivers license, driving without proof of insurance, July 9.

Revoked license

Deshawn J. Graul, 18, 46 W. Redhead Court, Round Lake Beach, driving with a revoked license, registration violation, no front tag, July 11.