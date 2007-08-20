Gurnee Police Beat: August 20, 2007

Gurnee

Warrant

Drew D. Jespersen, 49, 7265 Brae Court, Gurnee, in-state warrant (battery), June 16.

Anthony D. Cohn, 25, 250 Ash St., Woodstock, in-state warrant, June 14.

Hit-and-run

Jason Gerard Rygiel, 22, 15225 Sandy Court, Wadsworth, hit-and-run, June 16.

Steven A. Sasai, 52, 2511 14th St., North Chicago, hit-and-run, June 13.

Driving without a license

Elberto Guadarrama, 25, 121 Elmwood, Waukegan, driving without a valid driver's license, no proof of insurance while driving, June 15.

Criminal trespassing

Nancy Morales, 22, 715 Fulton Ave., Waukegan, criminal trespassing, June 15.

Suspended license

Elizabeth F. Contrevas, 43, 10738 Yorkhouse, Beach Park, driving with a suspended license, June 16.

James E. Handy, 38, 2812 Gabriel, Zion, driving with a suspended license, June 15.

DeLawrence C. Baymon, 29, 1071 Arapano Drive, Freeport, driving with a suspended license, June 13.

Unlawful use of weapon

Marquise D. Brown, 18, 948 Crestville, Gurnee, unlawful use of a weapon, June 15.

Retail theft

Timothy M. Harris, 42, 4555 N. 48th St., Milwaukee, Wis., retail theft, June 13.

Revoked license

Noren A. King, 22, 1729 N. Berwick Blvd., Waukegan, driving with a revoked driver's license, no seat belt, June 13.

Antioch

Retail theft

Christine E. Mortensen, 30, 5502 Mary Ave., Richmond, retail theft, July 9.

Adam S. Muellemann, 23, 24425 118th St., Trevor, Wis., retail theft, July 10.

Driving without a licenseShawn Lee Helmick, 32, 1001 N. Industrial, Pilot Point, Texas, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, July 13.

Possession Daniel R. Misicka, 45, 12141 223rd Ave., Bristol, Wis., criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 12.

Grayslake

Possession

Michael T. Cartier, 21, 317 N. Hill Road, McHenry, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 10.

DUI

Kim M. Albrecht, 59, 180 Cecilia St., Grayslake, driving under the influence, avoiding a traffic control device, driving without insurance, driving with a defective windshield, July 12.