Grayslake Police Beat: August 20, 2007

Grayslake

Possession

Michael T. Cartier, 21, 317 N. Hill Road, McHenry, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 10.

Unsecured load

Gary A. Rabine, 20, 4505 Farmington Lane, Johnsburg, failure to secure a load, driving with a CDL license, July 10.

DUI

Kim M. Albrecht, 59, 180 Cecilia St., Grayslake, driving under the influence, avoiding a traffic control device, driving without insurance, driving with a defective windshield, July 12.

Simple battery

Phyllis Goldstein, 43, 174 Suffolk Lane, Grayslake, simple battery, July 15.

Gurnee

Suspended license

Elizabeth F. Contrevas, 43, 10738 Yorkhouse, Beach Park, driving with a suspended license, June 16.

James E. Handy, 38, 2812 Gabriel, Zion, driving with a suspended license, June 15.

DeLawrence C. Baymon, 29, 1071 Arapano Drive, Freeport, driving with a suspended license, June 13.

Warrant

Drew D. Jespersen, 49, 7265 Brae Court, Gurnee, in-state warrant (battery), June 16.

Anthony D. Cohn, 25, 250 Ash St., Woodstock, in-state warrant, June 14.