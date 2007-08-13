Police Beat: Antioch, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Aug. 13, 2007

ANTIOCH

No valid license

Croscencio Rodriquez, 29, 250 Edwards Road, Lake Geneva, Wis., driving without a valid license, driving without headlights on, June 28.

Cory A. Williams, 19, 18418 120th St., Bristol, Wis., no rear registration light, unsafe tires, driving without a valid license, July 2.

Darion L. Magee III, 18, 3002 Enoch St., Zion, improper lane usage, driving without a valid license, June 29.

Theft

Charles T. Otto, 20, 1223 Main St., Antioch, theft, June 27.

Possession

Michael A. Babros, 26, 6113 240th Ave., Paddock Lake, Wis., failure to signal, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana, June 25.

Tammy S. Holland, 43, 891 Juneau Road, Genoa City, Wis., driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective windshield, July 2.

Theresa A. Powell, 40, 1366 Fairview Road, Genoa City, Wis., possession of drug paraphernalia, July 2.

Battery

David Sjostrom, 20, 713 Lake St., Antioch, battery, disorderly conduct, June 25.

Daniel G. Huntington, 50, 1349 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff, battery, July 3.

Eluding

Michael R. Systma, 23, 461 Birchwood Drive, Antioch, attempting to elude a police officer, July 1.

Underage drinking

Travis J. Mertens, 18, 316 W. Main St., Thorp, Wis., underage drinking, criminal trespassing, July 1.

Jonathon J. Nernick, 17, 1892 Welwyn Ave., Des Plaines, underage drinking, criminal trespassing, July 1.

Suspended license

Olga M. Posiles, 34, 1721 S. 21st, Milwaukee, Wis., driving with a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcoholic beverage, failure to stop on signal, failure to properly secure children under the age of 8 in appropriate child restraint, June 30.

Cory D. Macarthur, 17, 25407 109th Place, Trevor, Wis. , driving with a suspended license, no rear registration light, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, July 3.

Warrant

Dante L. Darks, 44, 26300 103rd St., Trevor, Wis., in-state warrant (failure to appear), June 29.

Disorderly conduct

Bonnie L. Wisowaty, 58, 764 Main St. Apt. 1010, Antioch, disorderly conduct, July 1.

DUI

Diane G. Perry, 42, 26833 130rd Place, Trevor, Wis., improper lane usage, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content more than 0.08, July 5.

LAKE VILLA

Suspended registration

Scott A. Davis, 43, 289 Jasmine Circle, Lake Villa, driving with suspended registration, speeding, June 28.

Suspended license

Jessica F. Bierer, 19, 373 S. Lake St., Grayslake, driving with a suspended license, June 25.

Anthony S. Wedyck, 28, 705 S. Milwaukee Ave., Apt. 108, Libertyville, driving with a suspended, defective windshield, expired registration, June 25.

Brian R. Prettenhofer, 20, 16 S. Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake, driving with a suspended license, no registration, possession of drug equipment, June 17.

Minor consumption

Jaime Aguirre, 20, 146 S. Linden, Mundelein, underage drinking, possession of alcohol by a minor, June 24.

No valid license

Javier Morales, 1621 N. Poplar Ave., Round Lake Beach, driving without a valid license, obstructed view of windshield, July 4.

DUI

Alejandro Ocampo-Brito, 35, 112 W. Hawthrone Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, July 1.

Delivery of alcohol to a minor

Michael D. Neace, 24, 26547 Sycamore Road, Antioch, delivery of alcohol to a minor, June 29.

Underage Drinking

Justyna Zarakowski, 19, 705 Waters Edge Apt.. 312, Lake Villa, underage drinking, June 29.

LINDENHURST

DUI

Mario Gutierrez, 30, 642 E. Princeton Court, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, improper lane use, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without proof of insurance, DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, June 16.

David K. Belisle, 24, 1302 Fairport Drive, Grayslake, driving under the influence, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, June 16.

Michael J. Shreve, 33, 39095 Delaney Road, Wadsworth, driving under the influence, speeding, suspended registration, improper lane use, June 21.

Dana L. Kozina, 27, 1022 Fairway, Fox Lake, driving under the influence, DUI with a blood alcohol content over .08, speeding, improper lane use, June 23.

Julianna Chu, 51, 1368 Windsor Lane, Grayslake, disobeyed stop sign, driving in wrong lane, driving without insurance, driving under the influence with blood alcohol content more than 0.08, child endangerment, July 1.

Robert Jancheu, 48, 7135 Foster St., Morton Grove, driving with a suspended license, unlawful display of license, driving under the influence, July 8.

Kindle M. Wilfinger, 23, 4505 N. Plainfield, Norridge, disobeyed stop sign, improper lane usage, driving under the influence, July 1.

Suspended license

Kimberly A. Cartwright, 24, 115 Sherman Place, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, tailgating, June 16.

Ryan L. Holm, 19, 35569 N. Grove Ave., Ingleside, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, June 17.

Timothy M. Zerbe, 20, 2620 26th St., Zion, driving with a suspended license, June 24.

Raymond J. Fulton, 58, 36449 Grandwood Ave., Gurnee, speeding, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, unlawful of license, July 8.

Clarence Hamilton, 345, 2804 N. 15 St., Milwaukee, Wis., disobeyed stop sign, defective windshield, speeding, driving with a suspended license, obstructing police officer, July 7.

Revoked license

Michelle A. Whitehead, 22, 110 Lakeview, Fox Lake, driving with a revoked license, June 17.

Minor consumption

Alyssa A. Perna, 19, 17380 Woodlane Drive, Grayslake, consumption of alcohol by a minor, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, June 18.

Alexander I. Longshore, 20, 21151 W. Morton, Lake Villa, consumption of alcohol by a minor, speeding, June 18.

Possession

Steven A. Savie, 18, 390 Northgate, Lindenhurst, possession of alcohol, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana, speeding, improper lighting, driving under the influence, June 22.