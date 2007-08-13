Police Beat: Island Lake, Wauconda: Aug. 13, 2007

Island Lake

Harassment

Report of harassment, 700 block Brittany Way, July 2.

Report of harassment, 600 block Portsmouth Drive, July 2.

Report of harassment, 4000 block Southampton Drive, July 3.

No seat belt

Joseph D. Himes, 47, 240 Whitney Road, No. 26, Lake Zurich, driving without a seat belt, driving without a license, July 2.

Property damage

Report of property damage, 500 block Auburn Drive, July 2.

Report of property damage, 3000 block Greenleaf Avenue, July 3.

Report of property damage, Portsmouth Drive at Newport Drive, June 28.

Retail theft

Report of theft of gasoline, 500 block Newport Court, July 3.

Report of theft of gasoline, 200 block Route 176, June 28.

Fireworks violations

Report of illegal fireworks, 800 block Plymouth Lane, July 4.

Report of illegal fireworks, 3000 block Waterford Way, July 4.

Report of illegal fireworks, 500 block Wood Creek Drive, July 4.

Theft

Report of theft of items valued at less than $300, 700 block Wood Creek Court, July 5.

Driving with suspended or revoked license

Gerardo T. Fernandez-Marinez, 19, 26177 Oak Ave., Mundelein, driving with suspended or revoked license, July 4.

No valid license

Amador Sandria-Morreca, 20, 4504 Garden Quarter, Apt. 16, McHenry, driving without a valid license, July 5.

Car burglary

Report of burglary to vehicle, 200 block Forest Drive, June 28.

Deceptive practice

Report of deceptive practice, 200 block Route 176, June 28.

Wauconda

No valid license

Agustin Diaz, 53, 669 Clover St., Wauconda, driving without a valid license, July 6.

Brianda V. Beltran, 17, 405 Willow Road, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, improper backing, July 10.

Unlawful use of weapon

Michael R. Abood, 18, 28023 N. Hickory St., Wauconda, unlawful use of weapon, July 5.

Aggravated assault

Lewis A. Moneyham, 17, 1005 Monroe Ave., Wauconda, aggravated assault, July 5.

Outstanding warrant

Paul P. Jurey, 19, 1202 Courtland St., Wauconda, outstanding warrant, July 5.

Cortez Sergio, 24, 226 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, outstanding warrant, July 2.

Suspended license

Raul Briseno, 19, 660 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, No. 103, driving with suspended license, driving without insurance, July 1.

DUI

Landa Mendoza, 24, 26031 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, July 5.

Rosseto L. Urquiza, 18, 1018 Fox Chase, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, July 9.

Disorderly conduct

Cala M. Wrightson, 44, 408 High St., Wauconda, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, July 7.

Revoked license

Rebecca J. O’Toole, 25, 223 Orton Ave., Wauconda, driving with a revoked license, improper lane use, transportation of open alcohol, unlawful delivery of alcohol, July 8.

Transportation

of open alcohol

Ashley E. Johnson, 18, 661 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, permitting an unauthorized person to drive, transportation of open alcohol, underage drinking, July 8.