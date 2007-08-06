Police Beat: Libertyville and Grayslake, Aug. 6, 2007

Libertyville

Battery

Ryan S. Dusthimer, 19, 17559 Bridle Court, Gurnee, battery, June 15.

Retail theft

Jane M. Lambesis, 43, 330 E. Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Possession

Adrian M. Arebalo, 25, 2338 Hunters Lane, Round Lake Beach, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, defective windshield, June 22.

Matthew C. Dowd, 18, 14388 W. Shanklin Court, Green Oaks, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, June 23.

Andrew Hamilton, 18, 33715 Royal Oak Drive, Grayslake, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, underage drinking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 23.

DUI

William H. Makoski, 22, 13305 W. Greenview, Wadsworth, driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 23.

Theodore Deichmiller, 23, 612 Carter St., Libertyville, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, June 23.

Round Lake Beach

Battery

Paola Garcia, 26, 1407 Hickory, Round Lake Beach, battery, June 26.

Retail theft

James A. Olmeda, Orlando Fla., retail theft (felony), June 27.

Daisey M. Del Rio, 25, 1613 Park, Round Lake Beach, retail theft (enhanced), resisting a peace officer, June 27.

Sara K. Peralta, 22, 26813 N. Morey St., Wauconda, retail theft, June 28.

Mary G. Cusack, 18, 1337 London Court, Grayslake, retail theft, June 28.

Saul Munoz, 24, 705 Oakwood, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 28.

Controlled substance

John P. Brink, 28, 380 Ann, Cary, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, June 27.

Grayslake

Assault

Glenn Melton, 42, 2134 Kellogg Ave., Waukegan, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to a residence, June 27.

Warrant

Amanda K. Coots, 24, 305 Crestview Drive, #C, in-state warrant, failure to register as a sex offender, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, possession of a hypodermic needle, criminal trespass to a residence, June 27.

Theft

Robin K. Corbett, 54, 375 Alta Drive, Grayslake, theft, resisting a peace officer, battery, June 28.