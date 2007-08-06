Police Beat for Fox Lake, Island Lake, Wauconda: August 6, 2007

Fox Lake

Vehicle burglary

Report of $20 stolen from vehicle, 0-100 block Lilac Street, Fox Lake, June 24.

Thefts

Report of $1,000 stolen from a towed vehicle, June 30.

Island Lake

Theft of gas

Report of drive-off of not paying for gasoline, 226 Route 176, June 27.

Outstanding warrant

Kevin V. Sciortino, 39, 9716 Captains Drive, Algonquin, outstanding warrant, July 1.

Wauconda

Thefts

Report of theft of a welding machine at Wauconda High School construction site, 555 N. Main St., June 26.

Reckless driving

Report of a motorcyclist speeding, Route 12 at Case Road, June 24.

Driving with suspended license

Kyle D. Garrity, 25, 295 Crestview Drive, Unit D, Wauconda, driving with suspended license, June 27.

Sarah P. Buckley, 28, 728 Fifth Ave., Mundelein, driving with suspended license, speeding, driving without insurance, June 17.

Mark E. Burwood, 36, 2540 Ogden St., Downers Grove, driving with suspended license, speeding, June 27.

Oscar Cruz, 32, 651 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, driving with suspended license suspended, driving without insurance, June 28.

Steven F. Sabella, 49, 8757 Antioch Road, Salem, Wis., felony driving with suspended license, disobeying a stop sign, June 29.

DUI

Omar J. Chavez. 26, 424 Clearview Drive, Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 29.

Wilson Garcia, 59, 1406 Sandy Pass, Lake Zurich, felony driving under the influence, felony driving with suspended license, June 29.

Disorderly conduct

Alex Rodriquez, 39, 532 Normandy Lane, Barrington, and Henry J. Wieczorek, 34, 532 Normandy Lane, Barrington, disorderly conduct, June 25.

Battery

Chris Chiampas, 55, 4926 N. Greenwood St., Norridge, battery, June 28.

Drug possession

Joshua A. Sherml, 21, 686 Marine Drive, Wauconda, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 30.

Underage drinking

Frank W. Harrold, 20, 33 N. Circle Ave., Port Barrington, underage drinking, June 30.

Michael R. Abood, 19, 28022 N. Hickory St., Wauconda, possession of marijuana, underage drinking, June 30.

Michael R. Schlaffer, 18, 665 Laurel Avenue, underage drinking, June 30.

Aggravated battery

Hilarion Trujillozavaleta, 22, 660 E. Liberty St., No. 302, Wauconda, aggravated battery, June 30.