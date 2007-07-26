Police Beat for Gurnee, Round Lake Beach: July 26, 2007

Gurnee

Retail theft

Ralph Puccinelli, 49, 450 Old Mill Grove, Lake Zurich, retail theft, June 23.

Katarzyna B. Gawor, 22, 9414 Bay Colony Drive, Des Plaines, retail theft, June 23.

Eulalia D. Gawor, 47, 9414 Bay Colony Drive, Des Plaines, retail theft, June 23.

Suspended license

Robert Palleja, 42, 821 Belle Plaine Ave., Gurnee, driving with a suspended license, June 23.

Jose L. Cortes, 34, 3610 N. Kestrel Ave., Apt. 208, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, speeding, no insurance, June 23.

Keenun D. Hill, 38, 1007 Elsie Avenue, Gurnee, driving with a suspended license, June 23.

Revoked license

Jose Tellez, 20, 1527 Melrose Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving with a revoked license, June 23.

Possession

Lazaro A. Torrado, 43, 6111 State Park Road, Apt. 2, Spring Grove, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 24.

Michelle Lynda Shaw, 36, 800 E. 132nd St., Chicago, possession of cannabis, June 22.

Carol A. Thompson, 40, 1611 Lorelei Drive, Zion, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances (Heroin, and Hydrocdne), retail theft, June 22.

DUI

Matthew Joseph Bruzek, 27, 204 6th St. Circle, New Prague, Mundelein, driving under the influence, wrong way on a one-way street, June 24.

Robert F. Martinez, 52, 738 S. Jackson, Waukegan, driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, June 22.

Yvonne D. Lewis-Wynn, 46, 509 N. Butrick St., Waukegan, driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 22.

John E. Dixon, 41, 1125 64th St., Kenosha, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 23.

No license

Genaro Clelis- Hernandez, 23, 516 S. 65th St., Kenosha, Wis., no valid drivers license, June 22.

Julio Garcia Hernandez, 19, 2045 Georgetown, Apt. 210, Waukegan, no valid drivers license, June 22.

Round Lake Beach

Domestic battery

Victor A. Carranza, 43, 1422 North Ave., Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 23.

Jose G. Morales, 25, 1019 Bonniebrook, Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 24.

Possession

Jesse R. Stinson, 20, 319 Pineview, Round Lake, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance (3.5 grams of cocaine), June 22.

Robert Barnes, 31, 10141 S. Lowe, Chicago, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 24.

Joan S. Neiman, 42, of 475 Jennifer Lane, Grayslake, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 24.