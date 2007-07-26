Police beat for Wauconda, Island Lake: July 26, 2007

Wauconda

Suspended license

Anthony J. Marotta, 36, 640 E. Liberty Street, No. 208, Wauconda, driving with a suspended license, criminal damage to property, June 20.

Possession

Brentholomew E. Jones, 21, 1001 Brentwood St., Round Lake Beach, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, June 22.

Robert E. Davis, 21, 1001 Brentwood St., Round Lake Beach, drug paraphernalia, June 22.

Disorderly conduct

Charles B. Baird, 23, 205 E. Burnett Road, Island Lake, disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting a peace officer, June 22.

Underage drinking

Sean M. Kenny, 18, 611 Hunters Way, Fox River Grove, underage drinking, June 22.

Christopher S. Tarrant, 20, 657 Clover Road, Wauconda, underage drinking, unlawful possession of a driver's license, June 22.

Paul S. Johnson, 18, 27740 N. Forest Garden Road, Wauconda, underage drinking, unlawful use of weapons, June 22.

Kelly N. Labarbera, 20, 525 High St., Wauconda, underage drinking, criminal damage to property, June 22.

Obstructing justice

Fontanez Silverio, 33, 32697 Fairfield Road, Round Lake, obstructing justice, June 23.

Battery

Pablo Hernandez-Ramirez, 29, 412 Woodland Drive, Wauconda, battery, June 23.

DUI

Jose M. Robles, 31, 176 Wilson Road, Wauconda, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, improper lane use.

Island Lake

Harassment

Report of harassment, 110 block of Circle Drive South, June 20.

Report of harassment, 4600 block of Vista Drive, June 19.

Criminal damage to property

Report of criminal damage to property, 120 block of Fairfield Drive, June 20.

Fireworks

Report of violation of fireworks ordinance, 300 block of Channel Drive, June 19.

Fraud

Report of fraud, 200 block of east State Road 176, June 19.

Accident with injuries

Report of accident with injuries, Woodbine Avenue and Greenleaf Avenue, June 19.

Fraud

Report of deceptive practice, 3000 block of east State Road 176, June 23.

Donald R. Kaper, 21, of 1259 Yorkshore Lane, Barrington, disorderly conduct, June 13.