Police beat for Libertyville, Mundelein: July 26, 2007

Libertyville

Drag racing

Christopher A. Suarez, 21, 2267 N. Salem, Round Lake Beach, drag racing, no proof of insurance, speeding, no valid driver's license, June 14.

Juan P. Orozco-Uribe, 18, 611 W. Park Ave., Libertyville, drag racing, no proof of insurance, speeding, June 14.

Domestic battery

Carol A. Keating, 51, 1612 Mulberry, Libertyville, domestic battery, June 15.

Miranda M. Laffredi, 26, last known address: 999 Depot, Gurnee, domestic battery, battery (two counts), resisting a peace officer (two counts), June 15.

DUI

Kesha M. Swing, 34, 903 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane use, June 15.

Battery

Trudy R. Schaal, 71, 408 Oakdale, Mundelein, battery.

Mundelein

DUI

Victor Flores, 27, 550 Deepwoods Drive, Mundelein, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving with a suspended/revoked license for the second time (felony), screeching/squealing tires, no insurance, no license, improper display of license plates, no seat belt, obstructed windshield, driving under the influence, June 24.

Round Lake Beach

Retail theft

Adelia Hernandez, 37, 304 Chippewa, Round Lake Heights, retail theft, June 20.

Iris Soto, 17, 1426 Juneway, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 20.

Sandy Trevino, 24, 936 W. Rollins, Round Lake Heights, retail theft, June 20.

Leotis Jiles, 61, 1011 Fairfield #1S, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Sanford J. Gooden, 18, 2024 Nicole Lane, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Stephon E. Hyson, 17, 1101 Barberry, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Kelley N. Bullom-Burdette, 18, 1404 Lotus, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 25.

Janine Dalton, 18, 1612 N. Channel, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 25.

Bridget A. Nielsen, 17, 24853 W. Oak, Lake Villa, retail theft, June 25.

Domestic battery

Victor A. Carranza, 43, 1422 North Ave., Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 23.

Jose G. Morales, 25, 1019 Bonniebrook, Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 24.

DUI

Scott L. Lunsford, 23, 1905 Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 (0.128), June 22.

Noe Martinez, 30, 9 E. Pineview, Round Lake Park, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 (0.253), June 25.