Police beat for Antioch, Lake Villa, Libertyville: July 26, 2007

Antioch

Warrant

Karl M. Roland, 24, 404 Donin Apt 204, Antioch, in-state warrant (theft), June 21.

DUI

Deanne K. Paice, 21, 23091 125th St. Trevor, Wis., driving under the influence, June 21.

Battery

Ivanovas Remigijus, 32, 1088 Goldfinch Lane, Antioch, battery, June 22.

Underage drinking

Ashley H. Ovaska, 20, 180 Lakewood Drive, Antioch, underage drinking, June 22.

Laurene Boarini, 20, 432 Joren Terrace, Antioch, underage drinking, June 22.

Douglas R. Brasky, 20, 39240 N. Cedar Crestch, Lake Villa, underage drinking, June 22.

Ashlie M. Sheckells, 19, 2013 Old Elm Road, Lindenhurst, underage drinking, June 22.

Oriana K. Williams, 20, 3607` N. Grand Oaks Court, Apt 204, Gurnee, underage drinking, June 22.

Eliora A. Jares, 20, 281 Pine Hill Court, Antioch, underage drinking, June 22.

Suspended license

David P. Wallace, 23, 24917 68th St., Paddock Lake, Wis., driving with a suspended license, June 23.

No license

Antionio H. Robles, 20, 803 Anita, Antioch, driving without a valid license, June 24.

Retail theft

Jeff A. Hughes, 55, 22161 120th St. Bristol, Wis., retail theft, June 22.

Lake Villa

Driving while license revoked

Irazema L. Clares, 25, 222 W. Forest Ave, Round Lake, driving with a revoked license, June 21.

Warrant

John C. Sanchez, 20, 539 N. Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park, in-state warrant (gang hit), speeding, June 22.

Theft of labor/services

Carol LeClaire, 52, 400 E. Grand Ave. Lake Villa, theft of labor/services, June 20.

Theft of labor/services

Carol LeClaire, 52, 400 E. Grand Ave. Lake Villa, theft of labor/services, June 20.

Lindenhurst

Suspended license

Timothy M. Zerbe, 20, 2620 26th St., Zion, driving with a suspended license, June 26.

No license

Lazaro Reyes-Martinez, 46, 701 Lake St. 2A, Antioch, driving without a valid license, June 26.

Battery

Cecilia L. Weckbacher, 28, 1705 North Ave., Waukegan, battery, June 21.

DUI

Michael J. Shrere, 33, 39095 Delany Wadsworth, driving under the influence, improper lane usage, driving with suspended registration, June 21.

Libertyville

Drag racing

Christopher A. Suarez, 21, 2267 N. Salem, Round Lake Beach, drag racing, no proof of insurance, speeding, no valid driver's license, June 14.

Juan P. Orozco-Uribe, 18, 611 W. Park Ave., Libertyville, drag racing, no proof of insurance, speeding, June 14.

Domestic battery

Carol A. Keating, 51, 1612 Mulberry, Libertyville, domestic battery, June 15.

Miranda M. Laffredi, 26, last known address: 999 Depot, Gurnee, domestic battery, battery (two counts), resisting a peace officer (two counts), June 15.

DUI

Kesha M. Swing, 34, 903 E. Golf Road, Arlington Heights, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane use, June 15.

Battery

Trudy R. Schaal, 71, 408 Oakdale, Mundelein, battery.

mundelein

DUI

Victor Flores, 27, 550 Deepwoods Drive, Mundelein, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving with a suspended/revoked license for the second time (felony), screeching/squealing tires, no insurance, no license, improper display of license plates, no seat belt, obstructed windshield, driving under the influence, June 24.

Round Lake Beach

Retail theft

Adelia Hernandez, 37, 304 Chippewa, Round Lake Heights, retail theft, June 20.

Iris Soto, 17, 1426 Juneway, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 20.

Sandy Trevino, 24, 936 W. Rollins, Round Lake Heights, retail theft, June 20.

Leotis Jiles, 61, 1011 Fairfield No. 1S, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Sanford J. Gooden, 18, 2024 Nicole Lane, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Stephon E. Hyson, 17, 1101 Barberry, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, June 21.

Bridget A. Nielsen, 17, 24853 W. Oak, Lake Villa, retail theft, June 25.

Domestic battery

A 13-year-old male, domestic battery. He was charged on a juvenile referral and released to his father, June 22.

Victor A. Carranza, 43, 1422 North Ave., Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 23.

Jose G. Morales, 25, 1019 Bonniebrook, Round Lake Beach, domestic battery, June 24.

DUI

Francisco Fuentes-Tello, 47, 1502 Idlewild, Round Lake Beach, class X DUI and class 4 driving with a revoked license, June 24.

Controlled substance

Brandon M. Davis, 25, Vernon Hills, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer, June 23.