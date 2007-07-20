Police Beat for Libertyville, Mundelein, Grayslake: July 20, 2007

No valid license
Hugo Roldan, 31, 39333 McAree, Beach Park, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, June 7.
Warrant
Christopher J. Coleman, 25, 705 S. Milwaukee, Libertyville, warrant (failure to appear), June 8.
Battery
Paul D. Watkins, 54, 3210 Stillhill, McHenry, battery, June 8.
DUI
Michael W. Dowd, 19, 14388 W. Shankiln, Green Oaks, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 10.
Battery arrest
Scott C. Andrews, 43, 445 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein, battery, reckless driving, resisting arrest, June 14.
DUI
Ruben Ramirez, 23, 309 Shady Lane, Mundelein, driving under the influence, June 10.
Damage to property
Philip Libenson, 34, 37483 N. Route 83, Lake Villa, criminal damage to property, June 12.
Suspended license
Quintessence Quinn, 26, 1714 Hyde Park, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a peace officer, June 15.
DUI
Timothy J. Cook, 39, 300 Oakwood Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, June 15.