Police Beat for Libertyville, Mundelein, Grayslake: July 20, 2007

Libertyville

No valid license

Hugo Roldan, 31, 39333 McAree, Beach Park, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding, June 7.

Warrant

Christopher J. Coleman, 25, 705 S. Milwaukee, Libertyville, warrant (failure to appear), June 8.

Battery

Paul D. Watkins, 54, 3210 Stillhill, McHenry, battery, June 8.

DUI

Michael W. Dowd, 19, 14388 W. Shankiln, Green Oaks, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 10.

Mundelein

Battery arrest

Scott C. Andrews, 43, 445 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein, battery, reckless driving, resisting arrest, June 14.

DUI

Ruben Ramirez, 23, 309 Shady Lane, Mundelein, driving under the influence, June 10.

Grayslake

Damage to property

Philip Libenson, 34, 37483 N. Route 83, Lake Villa, criminal damage to property, June 12.

Suspended license

Quintessence Quinn, 26, 1714 Hyde Park, Waukegan, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a peace officer, June 15.

DUI

Timothy J. Cook, 39, 300 Oakwood Drive, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, June 15.