Police Beat for Island Lake, Fox Lake, Johnsburg, Wauconda: July 20, 2007

Island Lake

Speeding

Ignacio Dominquez, 148 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, speeding, driving without a valid license, June 13.

Theft

Report of a theft of items valued at less than $300, 100 block Route 176, June 13.

Report of theft of items valued at more than $300, 100 block of Route 176, June 13.

Domestic battery

Jose Gonzalez, 43, 122 Fairfield Drive, Island Lake, domestic battery, June 13.

Harassment

Report of telephone harassment, 400 block Newbury Court, June 17.

Fox Lake

Items stolen

Report that someone stole an opal ring from a residence, June 14.

Report of passports and radar detectors stolen from a safe, 0-100 block Jack Frost Lane, June 15.

Public intoxication

Fred (Richard) M. Krak, 51, 33 W. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, public intoxication, June 17.

Suspended license

Giuvanni Ortiz, 19, 34925 Decorah St., Ingleside, driving with suspended license, June 10.

Johnsburg

Possession of marijuana

John T. Podhorsky, 46, 423 Sunset Ave., Lakewood, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 7.

DUI

Brad E. Michaels, 25, 2948 Shorewood Drive, McHenry, driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, disobeying traffic control device, defective windshield. Heather A. Walke, 23, 39 Mohawk St., Cary, obstructing a peace officer, June 8.

Wauconda

No valid license

Gerardo Mora, 28, 2107 Cristi Lane, No. 7, Belvidere, driving without a valid license, driving with suspended registration, June 17.

In-state warrant

Brian D. Hurt, 38, 231 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, in-state warrant, June 18.